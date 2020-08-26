Centre welcomes the Class of 2024

Centre College welcomed 352 members of the Class of 2024, coming from 50 Kentucky counties, 31 states and eight countries.

While a number of international students may be studying remotely, if you were to Zoom into the households of the class, you might hear one of 26 different languages spoken in those homes, including Tibetan, and Romanian, as well as American Sign Language.

In terms of academic achievement, 102 members of the Class of 2024 earned a 3.9 or better unweighted grade point average and 58 were straight-A students.

Among the nation’s premier liberal arts colleges, Centre continues to be a place of achievement and high opportunity.

The most commonly listed possible majors among the class are biochemistry and molecular biology; biology; chemistry; economic and finance; international studies; politics; and psychology.

Even though athletics has been put on hold until the spring, high numbers of student-athletes are also included in the incoming class, with 177 intending to compete in a varsity sport.

First-generation students at Centre are regarded as high-achievers, distinguished by an extraordinary drive to succeed as they work toward the goal of becoming the first in their family to obtain a college degree. Collectively, the Class of 2024 has 90 first-generation college students, more than a quarter of the class.

With this class, the College also welcomes its fifth cohort of Lincoln Scholars, sixth of Grissom Scholars, 13th of Brown Fellows, as well as Centre Posse 15.

by Kerry Steinhofer

August 26, 2020