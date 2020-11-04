Centre’s After School Program faces changes due to COVID-19

Centre College’s After School Program (ASP), a tutoring/mentoring program for students whose second language is English and attend schools in Danville–Boyle County, has seen several changes over the last year due to the challenges caused by COVID-19.

ASP has an overarching goal of retaining each student in the program through high school graduation and guide them on a path to college. The program provides participants with one-on-one mentoring with Centre student volunteers, academic tutoring, healthy meals and snacks and a safe and supportive environment to improve their language, academic and social skills.

According to ASP Co-directors Alex Icaza ’22 and Aranxa Parra ’22, from creating a partnership with the neighboring Presbyterian Church of Danville to completely hosting the program on Zoom, the program has really evolved. The leadership team was also revamped by adding new positions, like a fundraising chair and an ESL coordinator, to ensure that different aspects and goals of the program were achieved. Positions that were already in place were also altered due to the current changes.

“Throughout my four years in ASP, I have seen the program transform before my eyes to adapt to the changing times we have faced,” said program tutor Ryan Foote ’21. “Working as a tutor, I was given the opportunity to work with students from the Danville schools and get a greater understanding of the connection that Centre has with its community. Transitioning into my role on the leadership team, I was able to strengthen those bonds and gain skills in communication, problem solving and cultural awareness.

“As we have entered the time of COVID-19, the leadership team of ASP has done a wonderful job in transitioning the program online,” she continued. “My student is thrilled to be able to have help with his homework and interact with the college students he has always admired, despite the current circumstances. He can’t wait until we get back to in-person tutoring. I am proud of this program’s ability to roll with the punches and serve the Danville community through these trying times, because it brings such great value to all who are involved in it.”

Lorena Bonet Velazquez ’23 serves as the new ESL coordinator and provides educational support to tutors working with ESL students and monitor the English mastery progress of the students in the program.

“Prior to COVID-19 and having to transition the program online, I had hoped to establish a better relationship with the ESL teachers at our partner schools in order to check and monitor the program’s impact on students’ English mastery and be able to provide greater support and language resources to our students,” she said. “For our virtual program, I created a folder with ESL-focused educational worksheets and resources for students and tutors to work on.”

Christopher Hammond ‘23 and Logan Gehefer ’22, who serve as the new fundraising chair and treasurer, help raise money in the fundraisers and organize the money given to us by Student Government Association (SGA), as well as coordinate monthly fundraisers for the ASP Grad Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund is set up for ASP students who have attended the program for at least three years and have graduated from the program. The scholarship helps pay for their college expenses.

Centre is going to have its first ASP graduate this academic year, and it is their goal to establish this scholarship fund annually in order for it to have a long-lasting effect on multiple students.

COVID-19 has altered the structure of the program, as well as Emma Newcom’s ’22 position as the activities coordinator.

“My primary responsibility is to work with groups on campus to organize activities for the end of the program,” Newcom said. “We decided to shorten the program from two hours to one hour, since the students are participating in online school and are therefore in front of a computer screen for many hours a day.

“Before the pandemic, the activity lasted the last 30 minutes of the program and allowed groups on campus to get involved with the program,” she continued. “We’ve changed the activity to now be the final 10 minutes of the program. Rather than placing a focus on bringing groups to work with the program, we are now emphasizing the mentorship aspect of the program and utilizing this time to host one-on-one activities between each student and their tutor.

Melvin Zapata Mendez ’23, who serves as the education coordinator, had to also deal with alterations to his position.

Before COVID-19, he focused on understanding at what level of proficiency our individual students were at and trying not only to boost those potential holes in their education but also to making sure their strengths don’t get ignored.

“I did this with a small pre-test, as a way to gauge which students may need help in other areas,” Zapata Mendez said. “With this information, I tried to get lessons and worksheets to help our students learn whatever concept they may have needed help with.

“When COVID-19 hit, my biggest challenge was trying to integrate that learning process online and making sure the students are still learning and getting the help they need. So far, I’d say we’re doing just that and working our hardest for our amazing students,” he concluded.

by Kerry Steinhofer

November 4, 2020

Header image: After School Program tutor Xavier Ovalle ‘23 with pre-kindergarten student Samuel Gonzalez.