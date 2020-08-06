Centre’s Beta Theta Pi Chapter Chosen as One of the Top Six Chapters in North America

Centre College’s Beta Theta Phi recently won the Chapter Award of Distinction given by the North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC). This is a distinction that the NIC only awards to six chapters in all of North America. According to the NIC, the Chapter of Award Distinction recognizes exceptional fraternity collegiate chapters demonstrating excellence in operations, involvement in their fraternity/sorority and campus community, and a commitment to a positive fraternity experience.

Last year, the College’s Beta Theta Phi chapter had the highest average GPA (3.38) out of all the fraternities on campus, winning them the Yerkes Cup. Beta Theta Pi recruited the largest class, and its members are highly involved in a wide variety of activities on campus. In addition, the chapter created an entirely new leadership role specifically dedicated to facilitating academic and professional development programs. For example, they held a “Life After Centre” program in which alumni spoke to the fraternity’s current members about their professional development after graduating.

Beta Theta Pi’s President John Roach ’21 (Statesville, North Carolina) said, “What makes Beta’s brotherhood so special for me is what we often refer to as ‘the goof.’ We hold ourselves to the standard of being ‘Men of Principle” on campus, and we take great pride in our efforts to be leaders in fraternity life, but we also don’t take ourselves too seriously.

“Greek Life at Centre has given me incredible opportunities to develop as a leader,” he went on to explain. “I’m constantly surrounded by individuals who support me while challenging me as a thinker.”

Roach noted that much of the credit for their chapter’s accomplishments should go to outgoing president Henry Snyder ’20 (Louisville, Kentucky).

NIC cited how members of Beta Theta Phi at Centre also responded effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic and “are dedicated to the ideals of fraternity and strive to improve themselves and their community.”

by Injee Hong ’21

August 6, 2020