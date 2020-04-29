Centre’s history program creates ‘pandemic playlist’ for campus community

During the global pandemic, Centre College faculty and staff have been coming up with fun and innovative ways to keep the campus community connected. Associate Professor of History John Harney did this recently by creating a “pandemic playlist” on Spotify to help bring everyone together through music. Given its positive reception, Harney, along with other faculty from the history program, then created their own playlists to share with their students.

“A friend of mine who works at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, shared her playlist on Facebook,” Harney said. I thought it was such a great idea—I used to make a lot of mix tapes way back when—and a lot of faculty had been talking about ways we wanted to try and stay in touch with our students.”

Harney’s first draft of the playlist was three hours and 27 minutes long, so then, he had to institute about a 90-minute rule.

“In the 1990s, my friends and I would usually make tapes on 90-minute cassettes,” he shared. “Spotify would have been amazing. So, I cut it down drastically. Still, I love all those songs—for some of them I’ve actually been rediscovering old favorites. My top three from my list would be: Biffy Clyro’s ‘Bubbles’, Joni Mitchell’s ‘A Case of You’ and Morrissey’s ‘Everyday is like Sunday.’”

Harney explained that the goal of the playlist was to do something fun that students would like.

“We just wanted a way for them to see we were thinking about them,” he added. “We know they’re all going through this and everyone has a different situation where they are. This seemed like a fun thing, a low stakes way of reaching out. And, I naively thought they might think their professors are cool.”

Salma Geneidy ’21, a history major from Lexington, Kentucky, said that at a time where most emails she’s receiving are about academics, housing, COVID-19 and so on, it’s nice to receive something so positive.

“I think music is a great way to stay connected,” she added. “I’ve always been a fan of playlists myself, so receiving the history department’s own quarantine playlists made my whole week. I listened to Dr. Harney’s playlist while doing the dishes, and it was a great motivator. I loved that he added some Joni Mitchell and the Smashing Pumpkins.”

Harney said it’s been great seeing colleagues put their playlists together.

“They’re so good,” he added. “Also I did not expect Tara Strauch to have a System of a Down song in there. In all seriousness, we really enjoyed this, and a couple of students mentioned it, which meant so much to us. We talk about what it means to be a part of Centre a lot, but it’s so hard to explain it to prospective students and others. This is a good example of what it means to be part of Centre, I think. I had no idea what my favorite professor liked to listen to when I attended college.”

Through this playlist, Harney said he hopes it lets students know their faculty are thinking about them.

“It’s nice to have a way to communicate indirectly that isn’t tied directly to class material,” he added. “I try to start every Zoom meeting by asking a student how they’re doing, and I’m happy to just chat if they have the time and are in the right headspace for that. But we still have to talk about their paper at some point, you know? This is just a way of saying hey, I think. And of sharing amazing music made between 1987 and 2002 with the world, of course.”

Geneidy believes that having such caring professors is making this process a lot easier.

“I have so many stressors in my life right now, it’s nice having professors who are understanding, kind and interested in more than just assignments getting submitted on time,” she concluded. “I’ve had a few professors who have reached out to me just to check on how I’m doing and talk about ways to get through this, and it meant the world to me. The quarantine playlist was just a small part of all that our professors are doing for us to make sure we have someone to turn to during these difficult times.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

