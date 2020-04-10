Centre’s Hope Springs Yard Sale donates items to Bluebird Market

For the last 17 years, Centre College has hosted the end-of-year Hope Springs Yard Sale, which takes place in May after students have moved off-campus. In light of the unexpected early move-out, the College has partnered with Bluebird Market, a second-hand store that supports Wilderness Trace Child Development Center, to donate unwanted items left on campus.

Hope Springs was originally created to raise money for financial assistance for local citizens with multiple sclerosis. Almost all of the items in the sale are donated by Centre students as they move out of the residence halls at the end of the year.

In recent years, the yard sale was expanded to give funds to other local organizations such as the Humane Society and the Soup’s On Us program. To date, Hope Springs has raised over $85,000 for the local community. In addition to giving financial assistance to individuals and organizations in the area, it also serves as a green initiative in reusing thousands of items and keeping them out of landfills.

With items being donated to Bluebird Market this year, the College will be supporting Wilderness Trace Child Development Center, a non-profit that serves children from birth through five years of age, from Boyle, Mercer, Lincoln and Garrard counties, by providing educational and therapeutic services for children with and without disabilities.

Items that were left behind by students—furniture, mini fridges, rugs, small shelves and several others—have been transported in box trucks to Bluebird Market, where they will be sold once it is safe for the store to reopen.

Other items that were left behind in residence halls, like art supplies and canned goods, will be donated to organizations in Danville–Boyle County to support the local community.

Centre CFO Brian Hutzley, who organized a majority of the collaboration, said this is helping the community in a unique situation.

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 10, 2020

Header image: Centre College Facilities Management workers Ed Barrett (in the truck) and Edle Casey (on the ground) load a box truck of items to be donated to Bluebird Market.