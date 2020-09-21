Centre’s Office of Community Service to host convo to prepare campus for National Voter Registration Day

In preparation for National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, Centre College’s Office of Community Service and the Bonner Program is hosting the Soul of a Citizen: Citizen Involvement and Election Engagement convocation on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The virtual event will feature Paul Loeb, an author, activist and founder of the national Campus Election Engagement Project (CEEP). Registration is required for the free event.

CEEP is a national nonpartisan project aimed to help over 500 colleges and universities actively participate in civic engagement. Centre College has partnered with this initiative and is proud to host the first CEEP Fellow this fall.

Loeb has spent forty-five years researching and writing about citizen responsibility and empowerment—asking what makes some people choose lives of social commitment, while others abstain, and exploring how to find the hope to stay engaged despite all the frustrations and barriers. Loeb is the author of “The Impossible Will Take a Little While: Perseverance and Hope in Troubled Times,” “Soul of a Citizen: Living with Conviction in Challenging Times” and numerous other books focused on civic engagement.

This convocation is part of Centre’s civic engagement campus plan, which was written as part of an effort for the College to be designated as a Voter Friendly Campus. A coalition made up of faculty, staff, students and community members, spearheaded by the Office of Community Service, was formed to develop the plan required for participation in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. Centre joined the ALL IN in 2019 and was awarded a silver seal last fall.

To help these efforts, President Milton Moreland recently signed the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation. Centre has joined more than 160 college presidents and chancellors in committing to full student voter registration and participation in all elections through the challenge.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy, which has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials. This day was first observed in 2012, and has quickly gained momentum ever since. Nearly 3 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Centre’s Office of Community Service will be sending out an all-campus email the morning of Sept. 22, providing information on how to check voter registration, register and request an absentee ballot.

There will be an all-day, open Zoom room available to help students through this process staffed by Jessie Weasner, director of community service & the Bonner Program; and Sophia Lombardo, coordinator for Community Service & the Bonner Program; and Centre’s Campus Election Engagement Project Fellow Jezebel Roldan ‘22.

by Kerry Steinhofer

September 21, 2020