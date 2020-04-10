Centre’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion offers virtual drop-in space

Centre College’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion (ODI) recently started hosting a virtual drop-in space that allows students to connect and have deep conversations, as they would if they were on campus.

“At its core, the space is time the ODI has set aside to connect with students via Zoom, like we would do if we were still holding office hours or spending time in the Intercultural Suite,” said Jo Teut, assistant director of Diversity & Inclusion Programming. “Building on that core, the space is a virtual programming strategy to connect with students in multiple ways where they on, talking about music and movies, laughing at TikToks, watching TEDTalks about equity and inclusion, and having conversations.”

Teut, along with Ashley Oliver, director of Diversity & Inclusion Programming, are available on Wednesdays and Fridays. Teut is online from noon to 12:30 p.m., and Oliver is online from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Having a structured time set aside where students know someone will be available to chat creates some normalcy in a schedule that is hyper fluid,” Teut added.

The purpose of the drop-in space is for the office to set aside an intentional time where students know they can connect in both fun and serious ways.

“We created this space during a programming meeting,” Teut explained. “We had been attending webinars from our networks that discussed best practices and fresh ideas across the nation. We put our heads together and came up with some plans that we thought would work for our students and discussed how we would evaluate them as we roll them out. Other institutions are providing the same digital spaces for their students, all recognizing the importance of community, particularly during times like this.”

According to Teut, several students have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

“Every Monday, students have been recommending songs so we can build a playlist for the week,” Teut shared. “We’ve been talking about movies and Netflix recommendations. We had our first student ‘Day in the Life’ and are looking forward to another this Wednesday. Students are decompressing after their first week of online classes, and we expect more students to participate in our Zoom calls as the semester goes by and they get more settled into their routines.”

Teut said that having this outlet for students means they are doing their job at supporting them, even from afar.

“No one expected this semester to turn out this way, and students need a semblance of normalcy,” Teut added. “Most of them can’t walk into the Intercultural Suite right now and have these conversations, but they can turn to Instagram and have them virtually.

“It also means our jobs look differently,” Teut continued. “We’ve replaced the time we spend with students in person to spending that time on the phone, connecting with them, but also in webinars and doing research. It means a great deal to us to see their faces and to know that they are doing well—and if they aren’t doing well, we can talk about that and work collaboratively to create action plans for wellness.”

ODI realizes this is a challenging time for everyone, and they are simply extending a campus space, online, in order to reach those who need it most.

“We want our students to remember that productivity looks different in a pandemic, your best looks different in a pandemic and community looks different in a pandemic,” Teut concluded. “We hope that our online presence encourages those mantras and becomes a digital space of warmth, memes and music—it seems like we are off to a resounding start.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

