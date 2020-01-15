Centre’s United Way campaign wraps up another successful year

Centre College’s annual Heart of Kentucky United Way (HKUW) 2019 campaign came to a close in December, and the committee recently reported that a total of $31,826.20 was raised through the generous spirit of the campus community.

“Every year, the main goal of the campaign is to showcase the amazing work the HKUW is doing within our community,” said Cody Cook, assistant director of admission and scholarship coordinator. “We believe that community engagement among our faculty and staff is important, and we want to provide ample opportunities for our faculty and staff to get involved.

“We are very satisfied with this year’s campaign participation and total,” he continued. “The faculty, staff and retirees here at Centre understand the important role that the HKUW plays within our community, and they give both their time and money generously to support its mission.”

HKUW partners with more than 30 local nonprofits, businesses, government and social service agencies to address the most pressing needs in Boyle County, as well as the surrounding counties of Garrard, Lincoln and Mercer. Ninety-nine percent of the money raised by the United Way returns to these communities, making a difference across age groups.

“The focus of this longstanding local nonprofit is threefold: health, education and financial stability,” Cook explained. “As a large employer within the HKUW’s service area, and as an institution whose mission is to prepare students for lives of learning, leadership and service, it is important that we hold true to our mission and provide opportunities for our faculty, staff and students to give back to the community in which they live and work. The workplace campaign does just that.”

This year’s campaign committee was comprised of the following members:

Andrea Abrams, associate vice president for Diversity Affairs, special assistant to the president and associate professor of anthropology

Kathe Andrews, sponsored research specialist

Cody Cook (co-chair), assistant director of admission and scholarship coordinator

Crystal Ellis, collection development and reference librarian

Brian Hutzley, vice president and chief financial officer and treasurer

Bryana Miracle, employer relations specialist for the Center for Career & Professional Development

Eric Mount, Nelson D. and Mary McDowell Rodes Professor Emeritus of Religion

Ben Nelson, human resources generalist and training coordinator

Asia Peach, performing arts coordinator

Jo Teut, assistant director of Diversity & Inclusion Programming

Richard Trollinger (co-chair), senior philanthropy advisor

Jessie Weasner, director of community service and the Bonner Program

Beau Weston, John M. and Louise Van Winkle Professor of Sociology

by Kerry Steinhofer

January 15, 2020