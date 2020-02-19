CentreTerm students immerse themselves in Fijian culture

During CentreTerm 2020, Centre College students in “Law and Economics: Case Studies in Fiji,” studied abroad in Fiji with David Anderson, Paul G. Blazer Professor of Economics, and Jamey Leahey, vice president for legal affairs and gift planning.

The course weaved the experiences of Fiji and other Pacific island nations into a tapestry of insights with global implications. Students explored the evolution of the Fijian government from independent, pre-colonial times, through the colonial period and into the modern era of shifting power. They also examined Fiji as an example of economic issues, with case studies of economic development, tourism, public policy and environmental sustainability.

“Fiji is a microcosm of important issues faced around the world,” Anderson said. “Like us, Fijians struggle with poverty, racism and sexism. Fiji is a melting pot of religions, and it is hard hit by environmental problems and climate change. In fact, entire villages in Fiji have been relocated due to rising sea levels, and ocean-heat-fueled cyclones are a growing problem.”

While in Fiji, students were immersed in the culture and participated in cooking classes. They also visited the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji and toured the Parliament Discovery Centre. In addition, they met in the home of a special assistant to the prime minister who was writing a speech on sustainability for the prime minister to deliver in Dubai.

“We can learn from their successes and failures,” Anderson added. “Their prime minister is setting a tone of mutual respect among indigenous and Indo-Fijian cultures that is helping to mend chasms. He is also hosting sustainability summits and traveling around the world to urge countries to focus on sustainability.”

Anderson said the students had a life-changing experience in Fiji. They were living outside of their comfort zones, trying food they’ve never heard of and learning how and why economies develop. Students experienced the pros and cons of tourism-based economic expansion, while thinking about how successful policies on healthcare, sustainability and development may be transferable to nations, including the U.S.

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 19, 2020

