Colonels mourn the loss of Centre great Joe McDaniel

Former football coach, golf coach and athletic director at Centre College, Joe McDaniel, passed away Monday evening.

McDaniel, for whom the Farris Stadium field is named, served Centre athletics for more than two decades, most notably as the Colonel football coach from 1980-1997. He ultimately earned a spot in Centre’s Hall of Fame in 2002.

He went 101-63-3 overall with the Colonels, retiring as the winningest coach in program history. His 166-122-5 career mark ranked him seventh in wins among Division III coaches at the time of his Hall of Fame induction.

His teams claimed seven conference championships, and McDaniel coached six AFCA All-Americans while being named conference Coach of the Year three times. As a golf coach from 1981 to 1993, he claimed three more conference titles and had one team participate in the NCAA Championship.

Although he coached many standout athletes, his son, Tim, enjoyed a particularly successful career playing for his father. Tim McDaniel was a two-time conference Offensive Player of the Year (1989, 1990) and is still the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Following his coaching career, McDaniel served as Centre’s athletic director from 1998 to 2002. Along with being in the Centre Athletics Hall of Fame, he is also a Hall of Fame member at Marietta College, Muskingum College and Fredericktown High School.

The “Joe McDaniel Field” at Farris Stadium was officially dedicated in the fall of 2011.

“Coach McDaniel was a kind and caring coach,” Director of Athletics Brad Field said. “He loved his student-athletes, and he loved Centre. His impact on countless young lives—and on this institution—cannot be measured.

“While I take comfort that Joe is in a better place now, the void left by those that knew him will be difficult to fill.”

Centre’s current football coach, Andy Frye , worked for McDaniel as an assistant from 1989 until he took over the program in 1998. He added: “Joe McDaniel left a legacy in the lives and hearts of men he mentored. I was blessed to work under such a man. He continues to have a lasting effect in my coaching and in my life.”

More details on McDaniel’s arrangements will be shared as they are made available.

by Kyle Piercy, Director of Centre Athletics Communications

January 28, 2020