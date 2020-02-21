Computer science students play live action Clue to learn how to problem solve

Centre College students in Associate Professor of Computer Science David Toth’s “Programming and Problem Solving” course recently played a live game of the popular board game Clue.

“Dressed in a Sherlock Holmes outfit with jacket, pipe, hat and magnifying glass, I informed the students that the professor had been murdered. They were then divided into teams of fours and given the first of six clues,” Toth explained. “They needed to use the clues to determine which building—or office in a building, such as the Center for Career & Professional Development (CCPD)—they should go to.

“Upon arriving at the building or office, if they saw a treasure chest, they retrieved another clue, as well as some cards indicating a person and weapon not involved in the crime,” he continued. “If they didn’t see a chest, then they knew they were in the wrong place. Students returned to the classroom after collecting all the cards they could in an hour and 20 minutes or as soon as they solved all the clues. They then had to guess who the murderer was and which weapon was used. The cards they collected allowed them to eliminate suspects and weapons from consideration.”

Why were students in a computer science class playing Clue? Toth said a big part of learning to program a computer is learning to debug the programs you write.

“The process of debugging is really one of the clues and chasing down leads, but students seem to resist this, instead, wanting an instant fix,” he added. “This activity was to be conducted during class in the first week of the course, to put an emphasis on students learning to chase down clues and follow leads, rather than hoping for an instant fix. Because the clues can be hard to solve, the activity was also supposed to teach the students ‘grit’ so they don’t give up whenever they encounter a problem.”

The following faculty and staff members were suspects in the murder:

Thomas Manuel, registrar: Colonel Mustard

Candace Wentz, assistant director of the Center for Teaching & Learning: Mrs. Peacock

Jeff Fieberg, John H. Walkup Professor of Chemistry: Professor Plum

Joy Asher, director of CCPD: Miss Scarlet

Russ Strunk, user support services and helpdesk manager: Mr. Green

Carrie Frey, director of library services: Mrs. White

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 21, 2020

