Construction continues at Centre’s Franklin W. Olin Hall

Work remains fully underway at Centre College to renovate and expand Franklin W. Olin Hall, originally built in 1988 and home to a number of the College’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classrooms and offices.

Even in the midst of the pandemic, Wayne King, director of facilities management, said work has continued as planned.

“The basement to the addition has been excavated and the concrete walls have been poured,” he added.

According to King, the north stair tower is under construction, and the structural steel is currently being installed for the addition and inside the stair tower.

Additionally, King said the work on the interior electrical, plumbing and HVAC continues.

At this time, projected completion is still scheduled for early 2021.

The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation of Cincinnati, Ohio, gave a $3 million grant to Centre to support the renovation and expansion of Olin Hall. The expansion will be named the Austin E. Knowlton Center for Science and Mathematics.

The new center represents an expansion of Olin Hall’s square footage by about a third. From the exterior, the grand portico will match the architectural style of campus quad, without competing with the stately columns in front of Young Hall. Inside, there will be expanded laboratory spaces for physics and computer science.

In addition to new classrooms, the current spaces will be updated. Several new offices will allow the math and environmental studies programs to be reunited in one building. There will also be more student collaborative space available.

Olin Hall will provide Centre’s first mother/baby room on campus. This will provide a private space for new mothers who serve as faculty and staff members.

by Kerry Steinhofer

May 20, 2020