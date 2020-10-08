Danville named Kentucky’s most beautiful small city

Danville, Kentucky, the home of Centre College, has been named the most beautiful small city in the Commonwealth, according to MSN’s recent list of most beautiful small cities in every state.

The MSN listing describes Danville as a quaint, little city with a close-knit community of around 17,000 residents and charming neighborhoods to explore.

The city has quite a bit to offer when it comes to bakeries, coffee houses and other local shops and eateries.

Main Street is anchored by a thriving Art Center of the Bluegrass and the Constitution Square Historic Site, marking Danville as the birthplace of Kentucky, the nation’s 15th state in 1792.

Danville’s historic downtown district is lined with unique shops and restaurants, giving students options like Plank on Main, where they can also join a yoga or cycling class.

Other popular establishments include restaurants like Bluegrass Pizza & Pub, Melton’s Deli and Tut’s. For the sweet tooth, Burke’s Bakery offers a selection of donuts, cookies and other sweet treats. Bluegrass & Buttercream also has a variety of cupcakes and daily lunch specials.

Shopping lovers can enjoy a number of shops and boutiques, including Maple Tree Gallery, Cerci on Main, Posh Apparel and A&L Accessories.

Kentucky’s only tea importer, Elmwood Inn Fine Teas, is also located in downtown Danville. Their tasting bar and retail shop offers over 140 types of tea. During Centre’s Bicentennial in 2019, Elmwood Inn created and sold a special Bicentennial blend. Browse specialty tea products and immerse yourself in intoxicating tastes and scents from the world’s finest tea gardens.

Centre also has a close connection with The Hub Coffee House & Café, home of the College bookstore, and where a number of classes occasionally venture off-campus to meet in a relaxed atmosphere.

Visit the Heart of Danville to learn more about what Kentucky’s “most beautiful small city” has to offer.

by Kerry Steinhofer

October 8, 2020