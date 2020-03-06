Danville named Kentucky’s most charming college town

Centre College is often recognized for its academic excellence, but it can also claim to be located in the most charming college town in Kentucky, according to MSN’s recent list of the most charming college town in every state and Washington, D.C.

According to the listing, Danville is a “quaint, little city” with charming neighborhoods to explore, a close-knit community and a variety of local events throughout the year.

Students have a variety of off-campus bakeries, coffee houses and other local shops and eateries to chose from.

Main Street is anchored by a thriving Art Center of the Bluegrass and the Constitution Square Historic Site, marking Danville as the birthplace of Kentucky, the nation’s 15th state in 1792.

Danville’s historic downtown district is lined with unique shops and restaurants, giving students options like Plank on Main, where they can join a yoga or cycling class, grab a cup of coffee, a smoothie or lunch.

Other popular establishments include restaurants like Bluegrass Pizza & Pub, Melton’s Deli and Tut’s. For the sweet tooth, Burke’s Bakery offers a selection of donuts, cookies and other sweet treats. Bluegrass & Buttercream also has a variety of cupcakes and daily lunch specials.

Shopping lovers can enjoy a number of shops and boutiques including Maple Tree Gallery, Cerci on Main, Posh Apparel and A&L Accessories.

Centre also has a close connection with The Hub Coffee House & Café, home of the College bookstore, and where a number of classes occasionally venture off-campus to meet in a relaxed atmosphere.

Visit the Heart of Danville to learn more about what Kentucky’s “most charming college town” has to offer.

by Kerry Steinhofer

March 6, 2020