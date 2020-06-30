Danville named most charming small city in Kentucky

Danville, Kentucky, the home of Centre College, was recently named “the most charming small city” by loveexploring.com.

According to the website, Danville is a “quaint little city” with a close-knit community and charming neighborhoods to explore. The city has gone to great lengths to preserve the buildings in historic downtown, where coffee houses, restaurants and other shops are located.

Main Street is anchored by a thriving Community Arts Center and the Constitution Square Historic Site, marking Danville as the birthplace of Kentucky, the nation’s 15th state in 1792.

Danville’s historic downtown district is lined with unique shops and restaurants, giving students options like Plank on Main, where they can join a yoga or cycling class, grab a cup of coffee, a smoothie or lunch.

Other popular establishments include restaurants like Cooper and Oak, Bluegrass Pizza & Pub, Harvey’s, Melton’s Deli and Tut’s. For the sweet tooth, Burke’s Bakery offers a selection of donuts, cookies and other sweet treats. Bluegrass & Buttercream also has a variety of cupcakes and daily lunch specials.

Shopping lovers can enjoy a number of shops and boutiques including Maple Tree Gallery, Cerci on Main, Posh Apparel and A&L Accessories.

Centre also has a close connection with The Hub Coffee House & Café, home of the College bookstore, and where a number of classes occasionally venture off-campus to meet in a relaxed atmosphere.

by Kerry Steinhofer

June 30, 2020