Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean to reflect on MLK legacy in annual convo

Centre College will reflect on the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual community convocation on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Newlin Hall at the Norton Center for the Arts.

This year’s event will feature Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, vice president of Fair Court, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, founded by her sister Stacey Abrams. The goal of Fair Count is to facilitate and ensure a fair and accurate count during the 2020 Census in Georgia and nationally. An evolutionary biologist by training, Dr. McLean supports Fair Court’s efforts to achieve accurate counting in the 2020 census. McLean is also the sister of Centre’s Andrea Abrams, associate vice president for Diversity Affairs, special assistant to the president and associate professor of anthropology.

McLean graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in theater studies. She earned a doctorate in ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Texas at Austin. McLean is a highly skilled researcher with over 15 years of experience designing, managing and implementing population-based studies and projects. While at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she applied her expertise in computational biology and population research to advance public health initiatives.

The daughter of United Methodist ministers, McLean was raised to serve her community, and she co-founded and directed a mentorship program for African-American undergraduate students at UT-Austin. She has extensive project management experience, as well as work in community organizing. In addition to her work in public health, McLean is passionate about finding creative ways to tackle community-based issues using both strategic planning and innovative ideas.

IF YOU GO

Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Newlin Hall, Norton Center for the Arts

Open to the public

by Centre College News

January 10, 2020