Economic development internship provides career experience for Alex Grove ’20

This semester, economics & finance and politics double major Alex Grove ’20 (Louisville, Kentucky) is working remotely as an economic development intern for Develop Danville, the marketing arm for Danville’s Economic Development Partnership.

“Prior to working remotely, I researched what properties the Boyle County Industrial Foundation had helped develop and the resulting jobs that had been generated,” Grove said. “My project required deed and legal record research to certify the chain of ownership and pairing census employment numbers among other descriptive data collection. Now, I am still finishing the aforementioned report, but I am also analyzing the local economic development entity’s website for search engine optimization (SEO) by preparing a memo of recommendations.”

Grove believes it’s valuable to be able to function in a virtual space professionally. He said remote working requires further development of career-oriented writing tasks.

Before this position, Grove has held other internships that involved politics, business, real estate and marketing.

“This internship is a great fit to gain experience in these intersectional areas,” he added.

While at Centre College, Grove said the writing and presentation skills required in many of his courses have made this transition easier for him.

“Having to write professional memos and think about data visualization for Dr. Perry’s forecasting class was one of my most valuable experiences,” he explained.

Grove has accepted a job at G.E. Appliances in their Financial Development Program, where he will rotate through five different financial-related positions and receive his master of business administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

“I’m lucky to have secured a job prior to all of this happening, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t say I was disappointed that I’m missing some of the in-person experiences that come with the end of senior year,” he concluded. “Obviously, the circumstances have dictated our leaving campus, but I look forward to when we can reunite for homecoming, whenever that may be.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 17, 2020

Header image: Alex Grove ’20 (right) teleconferences with EDP President/Chief Executive Officer Jody Lassiter (left) and Economic Development Specialist Josh Gooch ’18 (bottom).