Eric Maloney ’20 creates documentary on CentreTerm 2020 course in Finland

Robert Schalkoff, director of the Lincoln Scholars Program, discusses Centre senior Eric Maloney’s documentary about the Rovaniemi, Finland: Destination Arctic Circle CentreTerm 2020 course.

A little over three months ago, 14 students and I finished Rovaniemi, Finland: Destination Arctic Circle, our CentreTerm 2020 study abroad course. The course was interdisciplinary in nature and designed to provide students with a basic understanding of modern Finnish history, the indigenous Sami people and Finland’s relationship with the international community through trade, culture, design and war. Before departing for Finland, Eric Maloney ’20, one of the students in the course, spoke to me about the possibility of creating a short documentary of the course and our journey. I encouraged him to pursue his ideas not knowing the ways in which our world would be turned upside down shortly after the conclusion of our course.

On Sunday, April 19, just before noon, Eric sent his classmates, me and my wife, who accompanied us to Finland, the following message: “It might be a few months overdue, but the documentary is here everyone. It was really emotional looking back at all the footage. Makes me want to go back sometime. Thank you all for being willing to be a part of this film. You’re all amazing and I couldn’t think of a better group to travel the Arctic with. Take care.” Attached was a link to Eric’s film.

Maddie Russell ’20, one of Eric’s classmates and a fellow senior at Centre, said, “Eric’s film touched on so many feelings and thoughts we are all experiencing during this time. Watching it made me tear up. Being a senior, leaving Centre was one of the hardest things I have had to deal with. It was nice to see Centre and experience campus, even if it was on a screen rather than on campus.”

Kristin Dean ’21, another classmate, had a similar response, “I can’t express how beautiful Eric’s film is and how much joy it has brought back into my life since I saw it. In a time where everything seems so dark and daunting, seeing the beautiful memories Eric was able to capture on film has re-centered me in a way. I’ve found myself focusing on my biggest blessings of 2020: the life-changing trip to Finland, the endless memories we made there, and the tight friendships that didn’t end when we got back.”

Both students acknowledged Eric’s dedication to his work and documenting our experiences, often putting others before himself. Russell said, “Eric is so kind and so friendly. During our trip to Finland, he made an effort to get to know every person. He took photos of all of us, sometimes sacrificing getting photos of himself. He puts others first and is always looking to help people out.”

Dean echoed Russell’s comments, “I will never be able to say thank you enough to Eric for taking on such a large project and for giving us our memories in such a beautiful, tangible gift, but I am so grateful for his work and I always will be.”

I saw Eric shortly before most students departed from campus in March. He gave me with one of the striking photographs he had taken in Helsinki. At the time, he told me he was still working on the documentary. It’s been a very tough time for all of us since then and I certainly wasn’t holding Eric to his promise.

However, as I wrote to him immediately after viewing his film, I feel his documentary is an amazing and beautiful gift to all of us who studied together in Finland. I am very moved by the love and care he has taken with it. His story, question, and answer are important ones for any time, but I feel they are especially relevant for the time and situation in which we find ourselves.

Bravo, Eric!



by Robert Schalkoff, Lincoln Scholars Program director

April 29, 2020