Finding Your Centre helps incoming students adapt to Centre

There is a new approach to student support at Centre College.

At the foreground of this shift has been Finding Your Centre (FYC): a one-hour course that focuses on supporting students during their transition to college life and college-level academic work.

Find Your Centre’s predecessor, Extended Orientation, was used for the better part of the last decade. And while Extended Orientation had its uses, it was time for a change, according to Assistant Director of Student Academic Support and FYC Coordinator Alycia Tidrick.

“The transition from high school to college is both challenging and exhilarating,” Tidrick said. “We want students to feel supported during this time and confident in their ability to be successful at Centre. To help accomplish this, in FYC we focus on developing self-awareness, growth mindset and discovering how to learn on a college level. That includes practicing evidence-based learning strategies and study skills.”

FYC isn’t just about getting students accustomed to the classroom requirements at Centre. It’s also about getting students acquainted with their new home.

“We also talk about what it means to be a member of the Centre community, as well as the responsibilities associated with being a Centre student,” Tidrick said. “That includes a particular emphasis on the importance of fostering a diverse and inclusive community.”

First-year Centre student Niki Maleki said she didn’t know what to expect from the new course.

“The FYC experience has been positive for me,” Maleki said. “I have really enjoyed learning about other’s thoughts and perspectives on specific topics and always enjoy reading and leaving comments on other individual’s prompt posts. Additionally, I have learned about new strategies, techniques and resources related to academics and campus life that I will make use of in the following years.

“The course has been a great way to engage myself in discussions and topics that might not have been brought up in other courses offered at Centre. The concepts and information I have acquired will not only be used throughout these next few years at Centre but even after this stage of my life.”

A new wrinkle that FYC adds to the new-student experience is the addition of peer mentors: returning students who can help incoming first-year students adapt to the challenges that their first year of college might bring.

For sophomore and FYC peer mentor Aaron Gelberg, he said he can see the positive differences resulting from FYC.

“I did take Extended Orientation as a first-year student, and although it was a useful experience, it really was exactly what it sounds like: more orientation,” Gelberg said. “Extended Orientation absolutely helped as a new student: it taught us how to find good sources and utilize all that Centre has to offer, but Finding Your Centre is notably more in depth.

“FYC is teaching students how to succeed as Centre student,” he continued. “You learn about metacognition, organization and meaningful reflection, in addition to the curriculum of Extended Orientation. The way the course is taught, through in-person lessons, online discussion and personal reflection all lead me to believe that FYC will be an effective introductory course to college life and college-level learning.”

That is precisely the goal of FYC, Tidrick said.

“In addition to helping students develop the knowledge and skills that they need to be successful, FYC will also provide another layer of support to all first-year students,” she said. “We hope that they will experience a sense of belonging with their FYC class mates, as well as have their instructor and peer mentor to provide guidance and support. Given the uncertainties of the fall semester, I think that we can all agree that anything that can be done to bolster student support is a good thing.”

Gelberg said that he’s seeing firsthand how FYC is helping incoming students build their connection to the College in their first year.

“FYC is impacting students by introducing them to the fundamentals of a liberal arts education, one of the most important aspects of a Centre education,” he said. “FYC’s curriculum is clearly focused on teaching new students not just about being a new college student but how to learn—shaping them to be scholars. I genuinely believe that introducing these values through a course like FYC will make the difficult transition to a rigorous Centre education much easier for them, starting their college journey on the right foot.”

by Matt Overing

October 1, 2020