First-year students encounter ‘Moby-Dick’ during CentreTerm 2020

First-year students experienced Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick in new ways during CentreTerm 2020 in Cowan Professor of English Emeritus Milton Reigelman’s course,“Unlocking the American Identity: Moby-Dick.”

“The assumption we’re testing is that this ‘whale’ of a novel, published in 1851 and almost immediately forgotten, is that, through this masterpiece, we can discover who we are as a society, civilization and people today,” Reigelman said. “In 1819, two lasting institutions were founded: Centre College and Melville’s ‘Moby-Dick.’ It wasn’t until 1919, the centennial of Melville’s birth, that his magnum opus was resurrected—even though it had always had a small but ferocious English following. The reason we’re studying it today is that Melville somehow anticipated the most important philosophical, psychological, social and political issues our country faces today.”

As part of the course, 26 Centre and Danville community members joined Reigelman’s students at Jane Barleycorn’s Market & Bar, run by Centre graduate Mary Robin Spoonamore ‘91, for a Moby-Dick reading marathon. While it takes over 26 hours to read the entire novel, the group read the most famous passages over five hours.

In addition, students had their own Moby-Dick experience, in Hazelrigg Gym, to make the novel come alive.

“The students first posed in the classroom for a ‘tableau vivant’ of Rodin’s sculpture, ‘The Six Burghers of Calais,’ before later enacting in Hazelrigg Gym the description in the novel’s chapter 60, ‘The Line,’ in which Melville writes that, like those six burghers, ‘All men live enveloped in whale-lines,’ Reigelman explained. “Melville describes how the whizzing line of the whale-line attached to the running whale could accidently garrote one of the crew—as it later does Ahab. There was only one ‘fatality’ in that experiment—but Alexis miraculously recovered.

“When the three harpooners mounted the ‘bows’ of the three whaleboats—by standing on a chair—an inflated white whale suddenly appeared—pulled along by a nylon thread by an accomplice hidden in the closet,” he continued. “Ahab yelled ‘Thar she blows!’ and the harpooners—Queequeg, Tashtego and Daggoo—attempted to hook Moby-Dick with their ‘harpoons.’ They were woefully unsuccessful. The three mates—Starbuck, Stubb and Flask—then tried, and Tashtego wounded the frenzied white whale, who then charged the whaleboats, knocking everyone to their death. Ishmael alone escaped to tell thee.”

While Reigelman has taught junior and senior seminars that have included Moby-Dick as part of the reading, this is the first time he’s focused as tightly on the novel and its artistic and cinematic descendants.

“I’ve been interested in Melville for a number of years,” Reigelman said. “Teaching these students was a real pleasure. Their insights and enthusiasm may provide just the jump-start I needed to write some things that’ve been percolating through my mind for the last few years.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 19, 2020

