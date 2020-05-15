Fulbright Takes Spanish Professor to Colombia

This article was originally published in the Spring 2020 edition of Centrepiece.

Spanish professor Genny Ballard ’91 spent six months last fall as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar in Colombia.

When it came time to plan her sabbatical, she knew she wanted the “intense cultural exchange” she had experienced as a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica in the early 1990s. A Fulbright seemed perfect.

“It was a really good fit for me because it supports that kind of intense cultural exchange but gives you the opportunity to do what you do best—teaching and research—in a new place,” she says. “You’re giving back but you are also learning a lot from professionals. And the weight of a Fulbright in the academic world in Colombia helped open a lot of doors for me.”

She spent her Fulbright at two universities on the Colombian Caribbean coast, primarily at the Universidad Del Norte, in Barranquilla, a city of two million.

“The university is a beautiful place to work,” she says. “It’s walled-in with a lot of iguanas and big trees and beautiful buildings and places to eat inside and out.”

She did have some earlier experience with Colombia—including a brief trip as a Smithsonian lecturer and an ongoing collaborative online project with Universidad Del Norte (called Uninorte) that she started in 2018. The project involves students in her Spanish classes at Centre partnering with English language students at Uninorte, “kind of like pen pals,” she says. Three or four times a semester, the students talk about campus life, maybe film their campus or watch the same film and talk about it.

Her main research focused on the “intersection between the number of language courses a student has taken and the student’s intercultural competence,” she says. The project included surveying more than 300 language students who were either in their first three weeks of a language class or who had completed eight semesters of a language, then assessing if and how language study improved their intercultural competence—in other words, their capacity to interact with people from different cultures—with a view toward helping students become better global citizens.

She also taught a course in the master’s program for Teaching English as a Second Language (TESOL) at Uninorte.

A third project, at Universidad de la Guajira, is an ongoing collaboration with Marie Petkus, Boles Associate Professor of Economics at Centre, using experiments to study how culture affects economic behavior. They have interviewed people in Mexico, the United States, and now Colombia, and have found that economic behavior is culturally dependent.

She spent the first part of her sabbatical in Tampa on a four-week grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

One of the highlights of her time in Colombia was dancing. “There are dances such as champeta that are specific to the coast,” she says. “And you can dance every day with world-class instructors.”

Another aspect to life on the coast: its culture of openness.

“The coast is known for being a part of the country where people talk fast, talk a lot, ask personal questions, and they touch you—a lot. The acceptable amount of personal space is negligible. And that was hard for me to get used to,” she says. “But because of that openness, I made very deep friendships in a period of just six months.”

She adds, “As they say in Barranquilla, déja fluir, which means ‘just let it flow.’ It’s a place that really suited me and my personality.”

