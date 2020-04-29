Grace Brock ’20 interns at The White House before attending law school in the fall

While December 2019 Centre College graduate Grace Brock ’20 (Richmond, Kentucky) plans to attend law school at the University of Kentucky in the fall, she first took an opportunity during the spring semester to intern at The White House through The White House Internship Program, a public service leadership program that provides a unique opportunity to gain valuable professional experience and build leadership skills.

The hands-on program is designed to mentor and cultivate young leaders, strengthen their understanding of the Executive Office and prepare them for future public service opportunities.

After her sophomore year at Centre, Brock participated in a summer internship working for both Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Rand Paul in Washington, D.C. Brock said when she learned she would be graduating a semester early, it seemed like the White House Internship Program was the perfect next step.

“My intern responsibilities included tasks such as analyzing polling data and drafting research memorandums on various policy issues,” she added. “I was able to study important issues that affect the American public and assist in gathering research for possible policy solutions. I feel incredibly lucky to have experienced the workings of the executive branch from such a close perspective.”

The professors Brock had at Centre helped prepare her for the opportunity she had in Washington, D.C., as well as what she will encounter in law school, through courses that focus on critical thinking, analysis and writing skills.

“I am especially grateful for the English faculty and the English courses that allowed me to develop the skills I will need to succeed in law school and after.”

Brock said she has always enjoyed research and writing, as well as studying energy policy and environmental issues.

“Attending law school will allow me to have a career that involves all of the things I enjoy,” she shared.

After law school, Brock hopes to practice merger and acquisition law in the corporate energy field. She said she could also see herself taking a more government-oriented route and working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I am very excited to begin law school at the University of Kentucky,” Brock concluded. “During these uncertain times, I am thankful to have the opportunity to begin my law studies in the fall.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 29, 2020