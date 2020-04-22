Grace Doherty Library to celebrate National Poetry Month virtually

As part of National Poetry Month, Centre College’s Grace Doherty Library is hosting a haiku contest and a virtual poetry reading and workshop with Kentucky poet Maurice Manning, a Danville native.

“These are events we would usually have held on campus, and we wanted to maintain our community spirit by offering them virtually,” said Crystal Ellis, collection development and reference librarian.

“Faculty, staff and students enjoy the events offered in our library space, and we are glad that we could continue to offer them in a way that can be accessed from where people are right now. The arts are so important to our cultural growth and give voice to beauty and hopefulness. We really need that right now in our society.”

All Centre students, faculty and staff are welcome to participate in the contest. Haiku submissions may be about any topic or subject, but they must be original and adhere to the 5+7+5 rule.

Poems must be submitted online by Friday, April 24. When entering a poem, individuals agree that it can be shared on social media.

Three winning poets will be selected to receive a book of their choice from Amazon.

A virtual poetry reading and workshop with esteemed Kentucky poet Maurice Manning will be held on Wednesday, April 29 at 4 p.m.

Manning will read from his recent publication “Railsplitter,” and he will take questions from participants after a discussion about his work. Following the reading will be a short workshop, during which participants will have the opportunity to develop their own poetry.

If you are interested in participating, fill out this form by April 21st. The library will order and mail a copy of Maurice Manning’s book Railsplitter to the first 20 people who register.

Manning’s first book, “Lawrence Booth’s Book of Visions,” was selected by W.W. Merwin for the Yale Series of Younger Poets and published in 2001. Since then, Manning has published five other collections, including “The Common Man,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2011, and “One Man’s Dark.” “Railsplitter” is his seventh collection. Manning has held fellowships at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown and the Hawthornden International Retreat for Writers in Scotland. A former Guggenheim fellow, Manning teaches at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky and for the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 22, 2020