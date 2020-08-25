Helping to shape the future, alumni fund new E.E. and Martha McGuire Scholarship

The E.E. and Martha McGuire Scholarship has been established thanks to the generosity of the late Everett Earl McGuire ’53, his wife, Martha Spillman McGuire ’55, and their family.

Established in 2020, the annual fund will provide scholarship assistance beginning in the fall of 2021 to one or more students enrolled at Centre College, awarded primarily to eastern Kentucky students with preference to those from Boyd, Carter and Harlan counties. The McGuires’ benevolence toward future generations of Centre College students is a testament to the College’s No. 1 ranking in the nation for graduates happy with their college experience by the Alumni Factor.

Everett Earl (E.E.) McGuire of Ashland, Ky., died Dec. 7, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a graduate of Kentucky Military Institute, The United States Navy’s Officer Candidate School, and Centre College. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. E.E. served the College as former chair of the Alumni Association. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and while there arranged a bank loan for the chapter to buy its house. He was president and/or chairman of McGuire Motor Sales, Ashland Finance Company, Dock’s Creek River Terminal and Logan Planing Mill. E.E. was a longtime pilot and golfer. At his retirement, he was Chairman and principal shareholder of First National Bank of Grayson. He was an elder and deacon of First Christian Church in Ashland and the first president of United Way of Carter County.



Martha Spillman McGuire is originally from Harlan County, Ky. She attended Centre College and later transferred to University of Kentucky where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority while her future husband was at Centre. They were married after graduation and moved to Washington, D.C., then Bayonne, N.J., where she worked with him in the U.S. Navy. After military service, they moved to Ashland and raised a family. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Christian Church, Colonial Dames, and The Investorettes, a women’s investment club. She remains an active golfer at Bellefonte Country Club.

Those who wish to contribute to the E.E. and Martha McGuire Scholarship may do so by mailing a check to Centre College, Attn: Office of Gift Planning, 600 W. Walnut Street, Danville, KY 40422, with the scholarship name in the memo line or by visiting gifts.centre.edu

by Cindy Long