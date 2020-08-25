History Professor Sara Egge featured in multiple documentaries and podcasts

Claude D. Pottinger Associate Professor of History Sara Egge was recently interviewed for two documentaries, three radio interviews and a podcast discussing woman suffrage in a particular state or in the Midwest region as a whole. The themes of woman suffrage and citizenship, particularly in the Midwest, have been the focus of Egge’s research and the topic of her award-winning book “Women Suffrage and Citizenship in the Midwest, 1870-1920.”

Egge explained how a provision in a number of midwestern states actually allowed non-citizens to vote before they completed their naturalization process. This phenomenon angered women who saw non-citizens voting despite these women’s own disenfranchisement, even though they had birthright citizenship. In addition to investigating the immigrant aspect of suffrage in the Midwest, Egge also researched how midwestern women overcame certain barriers that were specific to their region, such as a lack of transportation and resources for effective political campaigning.

As someone who grew up in the Midwest, Egge knew that scholars who labelled the region as backward and uninvolved in woman suffrage were wrong. “Uncovering this lost narrative was one reason I wanted to study woman suffrage,” she said.

“What really hooked me was the realization that I could not tell the story of woman suffrage in the Midwest without also delving into histories of immigration, nativism and World War I, an unexpected but exciting challenge. I am most inspired when research expands into new realms and possibilities in a quest to untangle questions that resonate powerfully today,” she explained.

Egge described how writing her book and being interviewed in these different media formats has shown her something she strives to instill in her students—both written and oral communication skills can be developed with practice and feedback. She has learned the nuances of delivering information directly and concisely in whatever way she is communicating.

“I have learned that I can explain a lot in a ten-minute radio interview,” Egge explained. “I have also learned that I have to leave out a lot in a ten-minute radio interview.

“I’ve also enjoyed hearing from people who have listened to a documentary, podcast or interview and wanted to learn more or had questions. It’s reminded me that I am a part of a vast and enthusiastic community of learners, whether I’m in a classroom or speaking to a camera,” she added.

Click on the titles below to view Egge’s features:

by Injee Hong ’21

August 25, 2020