Integration Pioneer: Nana Timothy Aye Kusi ’65

Timothy Kusi ’65 enrolled as the first black student at Centre in 1962, the same fall that James Meredith integrated the all-white University of Mississippi. Meredith’s efforts to enroll sparked chaos. As Kusi noted when he spoke at Centre in September, his matriculation went much more smoothly.

“I arrived in September 1962,” he recalled. “That was when the Meredith case was going on in Mississippi. I would listen to the radio about the riots. I went through registration at Centre, and everything was cool.”

Kusi had come to Centre from Ghana, where his family were Presbyterian cocoa farmers. He graduated from a Presbyterian teacher’s college and taught high school for a few years, but after Ghana gained its independence from Britain in 1957, he realized he wanted more education. He wound up in Kentucky when Kentucky State College (now Kentucky State University) in Frankfort offered him a scholarship.

One summer day his pastor in Frankfort invited Kusi to speak about Ghana at a synod meeting in Danville.

“The environment excited me, and I could see that it was a good school,” Kusi said.

Although he did not realize he would be the only black student when he enrolled, he found Centre welcoming.

“I had no qualms, no problem relating with people,” he said. And although Danville was at the time still a mostly segregated Southern town, he found almost everything he needed on Centre’s campus. His first year, he lived in a dorm and taught his roommates to play soccer, largely unknown to Americans at the time. He got his hair cut by a black barber downtown. And he went to Second Presbyterian—at the time the College church—with religion professor Gordon Windsor and the dean, Frank Heck, among others.

The church also encouraged him to bring his first wife and son to the United States. When they arrived a year later, the Kusi family moved to a house they shared with a Centre professor and his family. They befriended some African Americans in town. Sometimes he would go fishing with Rex Knowles, who taught religion and psychology.

And in 1964, the first three American black students joined him at Centre.

A business administration and economics major, Kusi says that he appreciated all the classes outside his major—American history, psychology, sociology, political science, French—that he was also able to take. The breadth of opportunities was so different from the narrowly focused British educational system he was used to.

“I found out later that they helped me a lot,” he told the convo audience when he was on campus. “My colleagues who didn’t have that background had problems.”

After graduating from Centre at the age of 33, he earned an M.B.A. at Atlanta University. Returning to Ghana, he enjoyed a varied career in marketing, human resources, administration, and strategic management. He set up a business curriculum for Ghanaian high schools. For a few years he worked for Unilever, helping develop the first margarine in Ghana made from local palm oil instead of imported materials. He consolidated the various industrial relations laws and regulations into a single Labour Law of Ghana. Then as executive director of human resources at the State Enterprises Commission, he provided strategic direction, regulatory services, oversight direction, and specific HR services for the reformation and program of State-Owned Enterprises. He also worked with trade unions, the Ghana Employers Association, and Ghana’s Labour Department.

In addition, Kusi was an Ashanti tribal divisional chief for 36 years, earning the title of “nana,“ which means “chief.” The chiefs have jurisdiction over such things as marriages, deaths, and land disputes—everything except criminal cases.

He currently is a management consultant and retains some divisional chief rights.

He married his current wife, Mercy, a public health nurse, in 1972. They have five children. Their visit to campus was sponsored by the Centre Bicentennial Committee, the Diversity Office, and Doherty Library.

As one final reflection on his time at Centre 54 years ago, he noted, “Oh, we had fun. We had a lot of fun.”

