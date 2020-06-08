Isabella La Rocca González creates photo essay of recent peaceful protests in Danville

VIEW photo essay

Isabella La Rocca González, assistant professor of studio art, is one of many Centre College students, faculty and staff attending the peaceful protests taking place in Danville. While participating, she captured several images and created a photo essay of the events.

“I most wanted to depict the solidarity among the many diverse individuals who showed up to speak out against brutality and injustice,” González said.

There have been two well-attended peaceful demonstrations in Danville, which were the result of superb organizing.

“The thing that impressed me was the size and diversity of the crowds that gathered, signaling perhaps a new willingness in Danville’s white community to address longstanding issues of racial inequities—issues that have plagued this community for many many decades,” he said. “Hundreds listened carefully to unheard perspectives of members of the local black community, which is long overdue.”

As an activist and an artist, González has photographed several protests and demonstrations over the years.

“These events galvanize movements and inspire hope and positive action,” she added. “It is essential to document these events so that people who do not attend become aware, and hopefully become inspired to aid the cause. As an artist, it is part of my mission to depict the beauty of people as they speak truth to power.”

Associate Vice President for Diversity Affairs Andrea Abrams said, that through these protests, black and brown people are able to demonstrate their anger with and resistance to the unequal treatment that we receive.

“The protests also provide a venue for white people to stand in solidarity with people of color as we worked toward a more just society,” Abrams added. “My hope was reignited to see people of different racial, economic and religious backgrounds coming together to support the Black Lives Matters movement. I was especially moved to see the young people, because they are the ones who must continue the work of inclusion and justice.”

González believes that it is essential for people everywhere to understand that the quest for justice and equality exists all over the country, particularly because Danville is a small town in the south.

“My life’s greatest purpose is to help bend the arc of history toward justice,” she said. “Attending and documenting demonstrations is one way for me to do this. Personally, I find protests like this uplifting, inspiring and powerful.

“We all know that black lives matter,” she continued. “I believe that now, we are on the brink of making the deep systemic changes necessary to put that understanding into practice.”

In a recent Office of Diversity & Inclusion Matters: Social Justice Edition 2020 newsletter, Abrams said the purpose of social justice is to reconstruct society in accordance with principles of equity and inclusion.

In the same newsletter, Axtell said we should all acknowledge the deep pain experienced by African Americans in the community who are suffering from the “deadly virus” of racism.

“May all of us at Centre, with open eyes and broken hearts, commit ourselves to the hard work of combatting this contagion in all that we do,” he concluded in the newsletter.

by Kerry Steinhofer

June 8, 2020

Header image: Local public safety officers kneel in solidarity with a peaceful protest near Main Street in downtown Danville on Tuesday, June 2.