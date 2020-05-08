Jeff Heath receives 2020 MAA Kentucky Section Distinguished Teaching Award

Jeff Heath, associate professor of mathematics and NCAA faculty athletics representative, recently received the 2020 Mathematical Association of America (MAA) Kentucky Section Distinguished Teaching Award, given annually by the Kentucky section of the MAA to a faculty member in recognition for excellence in teaching mathematics. Heath was nominated by his Centre College mathematics colleagues.

“It is very humbling to win this award,” Heath said. “I am lucky to know several of the previous winners of this award—including two of my colleagues at Centre—and I have great respect for each of them. Additionally, my Centre math colleagues are a fantastic group that pushes each other to create a transformative experience for our students.”

Heath said he would be remiss not to thank all the students he’s had over the years, as they continually impress and inspire him and make his job worthwhile.

Some of the noteworthy aspects of Jeff’s teaching include his connections with and responsiveness to his students, his effectiveness in improving their academic skills and the availability to provide help for students outside office hours. He has mentored several students in independent research projects, which has led to presentations at regional and national math conferences, as well as publications in preparation.

Heath has also received several special faculty recognitions at events sponsored by various student organizations. In Spring 2019, he was one of three Centre faculty members to earn the Kirk Award for excellence in teaching at the College.

by Kerry Steinhofer

May 8, 2020