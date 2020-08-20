Jezebel Roldan ’22 prepares to engage the campus community in the 2020 election

As part of the Centre College Bonner Program’s Summers of Service, Jezebel Roldan ’22 (Los Angeles, California) served as the civic engagement intern, a new summer internship to help the Office of Community Service prepare for the 2020 election.

Working remotely from her home in Los Angeles, Roldan met weekly with Sophia Lombardo, coordinator for community service and the Bonner Program, and Jessie Weasner, director of community service and the Bonner Program, to plan voter registration efforts, connect with local voter empowerment organizations and facilitate a civic leadership workshop for the STAGES Leadership Program.

With the election occurring this November, Roldan will continue her internship this fall to help students register to vote, apply for absentee ballots and vote on election day.

“The pandemic has created a ton of problems with elections across the country, so this summer it was incredibly important to prepare for Nov. 3, 2020, to make sure every Centre student that is eligible to participate will vote,” Lombardo said.

Roldan said her passion for civic engagement, specific to voter engagement, derives from family members and friends who are unable to vote, receive injustices from the system, yet aren’t allowed to change or be a part of the outcome—specifically voting.

“At the beginning of the spring my sophomore year, I started to work on voter engagement on campus by tabling, but with the sudden shift in virtual learning and the pandemic, I had to put a pause on it,” she added. “Luckily, this summer, I was able to continue working with the Office of Community Service. I would consider myself to be a civically engaged individual through my acts of volunteerism, organizational efforts and being politically engaged. Therefore, I hope to give people a variety of diverse ways and opportunities for them to be civically engaged if they choose to do so one day.”

During the civic engagement workshop Roldan led during the STAGES Leadership Program, there was an activity where students created pledge cards on how they intend to be civically engaged.

“Listening to students’ pledge cards was by far the most memorable and biggest takeaway this summer, because even though students were only asked to read their card, many went in-depth as to how they plan on completing their pledge,” she said.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Roldan believes it’s important for people to be aware and educated in politics, especially with the upcoming election.

“The news is often so filled with coronavirus that we can often get lost in it and forget what’s going on in regards to politics,” she added. “Although I cannot speak for every new program in the United States, personally, as I’ve been home during quarantine, I noticed this. To be able to work alongside the Office of Community Service has given me the opportunity to share my passion for social justice while preparing to promote a civically engaged campus for the fall, virtually and in person. I’m excited to see what the upcoming school year will bring.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

August 20, 2020