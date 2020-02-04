John and Susie Roush named Richard W. Trollinger Associate of the Year at Centre College

At the annual Centre Associates Dinner, Centre College named President John A. Roush and First Lady Susie Roush the Richard W. Trollinger Centre Associates of the Year during a ceremony at the Omni Hotel in Louisville on Friday, Jan. 31. This award recognizes outstanding service and devotion to the College.

Roush announced his retirement this past summer, and his remarkable tenure as president will come to an end after 22 years on June 30, 2020. As an indication of the admiration, affection and respect the Centre community holds for the Roushes, the Centre Associates Dinner saw a 40 percent increase in attendance, bringing nearly 600 people to the record-setting event.

“Not only have the Roushes been generous with their giving to the College but the work they’ve put in over the last 22 years has inspired others to be philanthropic,” said Shawn Lyons, vice president for development and alumni engagement. “It’s entirely appropriate for them to be recognized in this way, and particularly fitting for them to be presented with this award by their long-time associate and friend, Richard Trollinger.”

[VIDEO] A tribute to the Roushes preceded the awarding of the honor.

As a further display of gratitude for their service, a new need-based scholarship fund named in their honor was announced. The John and Susie Roush Scholarship Fund has already received more than $1.15 million from over 600 donors and continues to grow.

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 4, 2020

