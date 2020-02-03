John and Susie Roush Scholarship Fund created to honor commitment to access and opportunity

When he retires on June 30, 2020, as the 20th president of Centre College, one of the lasting legacies of John Roush’s 22-year presidency will be his commitment to make Centre a place of high achievement and high opportunity.

Indeed, increasing access to a quality undergraduate education has not only been a hallmark of his leadership goals but is also something shared deeply by First Lady Susie Roush.

To honor their commitment and devoted service to Centre College, a need-based scholarship fund in their name was announced on Feb. 1, 2020, at the winter meeting of the Centre College Board of Trustees, during the Centre Associates Dinner held at the Omni Louisville Hotel.

As an indication of the depth of gratitude the Centre community feels for the Roushes, board chair Mark E. Nunnelly ’80 announced at the annual donor recognition event that more than 600 donors have already contributed $1.15 million to the fund.

That amount is sure to grow thanks to a matching gift challenge of $300,000 by two anonymous donors.

For the months of February and March, every gift to the Roush Scholarship Fund will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $300,000. All funds will help make a Centre College education a reality for students with demonstrated financial need.

In addition to honoring the Roushes with a gift to the College, members of the Centre community are also encouraged to send in their favorite memories of John and Susie or a short note of thanks and best wishes. All messages will be gathered into a memory book that the Roushes can take with them as they embark on their next adventure.

Notes can be mailed to the attention of Krista Rinehart, Director of Annual Giving, 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, KY 40422. They can also be dropped in an email message to krista.rinehart@centre.edu.

Gifts can be made electronically by following this link. For direct assistance, please contact Krista Rinehart at 859-238-5508.

by Michael Strysick

February 3, 2020

Above photo: Centre College Board chair Mark Nunnely announces the new scholarship fund and shares a list of donors with John and Susie Roush.