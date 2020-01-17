Journalism internship in Mexico helps Madison Garcia ’20 begin her career story

Madison Garcia ’20 (Jacksonville, Florida) is taking advantage of two guarantees in the Centre Commitment during CentreTerm 2020, by interning at Yucatán Today in Merida, Mexico.

A bilingual magazine geared towards tourists and interested locals, Yucatán Today gives its readers information on events and popular places to visit in the state of Yucatán, Mexico.

“I have two main roles here: editor’s assistant, where I help my editing team with work toward publication, like helping with graphic design for social media and editing articles—in English—before publication,” Garcia said. “My other role is the intern takeover. Since this is a company whose main audience is tourists, they’ve asked me to visit specific areas, restaurants, stores, theaters and art exhibits and report back to them through the eyes of a tourist. I then publish articles or make posts on their social media accounts about my experiences.”

As an English major with a creative writing and film studies minor, Garcia said working at Yucatán Today will be a fantastic addition to her resume for future careers in this industry.

“Journalism and writing is extremely difficult,” she added. “Not only do you need to have your facts in order and present it in a way to make it entertaining to read but you also need to remain ethically conscious, too.”

Garcia’s internship is intended to offer a taste of what she would like to do after Centre. Her experiences in creative writing classes, especially newspaper and magazine writing with Azita Osanloo, assistant professor of English, have assisted her in the work she’s doing in Mexico.

by Kerry Steinhofer

January 17, 2020