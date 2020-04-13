Karoline Manny selected as ACRL Instruction Section Teaching Methods Committee’s Featured Teaching Librarian

Centre College’s Reference, Instruction and Assessment Librarian Karoline Manny was recently chosen as the Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL) Instruction Section Teaching Methods Committee’s Featured Teaching Librarian.

Several times during the year, the committee selects and interviews a librarian who demonstrates a passion for teaching, innovation and student learning. The feature provides a way to showcase amazing teaching librarians and share their best practices with others in the field.

“I was very honored,” Manny said. “I regularly read the Featured Teaching Librarian interviews for great ideas to use in my teaching, so I was very pleased to have the opportunity to share my favorite activities and tools.”

Manny joined the Centre College library staff in July 2019. She is the Division II liaison, which means if an instructor in Division II needs a librarian to help their class with a research project, she is the person to contact.

“When asked, I teach part or all of a class period on anything from narrowing a research topic to finding sources to evaluating and incorporating sources,” she explained. “I also meet with students individually to help them with the various stages of the research process.”

In her first year, Manny has assisted with 35 class sessions, mostly history, politics and anthropology.

“If an instructor doesn’t have time for me to meet with their class in person, but they still want me to provide some library guidance for their classes, I can make a research guide specifically for their class project,” she added.

Behind the scenes, as an assessment librarian, Manny designs ways to make sure the teaching the librarians offer is effective and that the students are learning what they’re teaching.

“I absolutely love it here at Centre,” she said. “Some people have heard me say it before, but I have taught in a variety of environments—from liberal arts colleges to research universities—but Centre is far and away the most impressive learning environment I’ve ever encountered. The research assignments the faculty design and the students execute are brilliant—so very exciting and inspiring. I would love to write most of the papers myself. I want to thank all the faculty I’ve worked with for giving me the opportunity to work with their classes.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 13, 2020