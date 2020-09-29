Katharine Sherman ’22 deepens communications skills during internship with Danville–Boyle County Chamber of Commerce

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Centre College students are still able to take advantage of the Centre Commitment and participate in an internship during this semester’s new block schedule. Economics and finance major Katharine Sherman ’22 (Augusta, Georgia) is working as a marketing and communications intern for the Danville–Boyle County Chamber of Commerce, which focuses on helping businesses survive and thrive in small town Kentucky.

“I spend lots of my time helping with daily tasks, but I also create most of the content for the weekly newsletter we send out to all Chamber members,” Sherman said. “I work with chamber members, other Danville departments and get calls from people everywhere asking specific questions about Danville.

“I also communicate with businesses to ensure we get their advertisements out and make sure we advertise them effectively,” she continued. “This requires a great deal of professional communication skills, which I believe Centre has trained me well for.”

Throughout the internship, Sherman has learned the importance of the Chamber and how much hard work goes into successfully planning and advertising local events. She has also gained a greater appreciation for these organizations and many of the small businesses in Danville she’s had the opportunity to work with.

Sherman has an interest in communications, and she loves working with the Danville community.

“Danville holds a special place in my heart and getting to watch it run behind the scenes has been an amazing experience,” she added.

Sherman said being able to participate in this internship during COVID-19 has been an amazing opportunity.

“While I know this internship looks different than it may have before, I am able to grow my skills in different areas, especially behind a screen, which allows me to easily and affectively carry my new skills over into other professional situations,” she added.

“Interning during COVID-19 has allowed me to see how important it is for communities to stick together and make sure they can keep their business doors open. Each week, I write about the activities that local businesses are putting together and ways the community can participate. Businesses and organizations like the Chamber are relying on each other during this time, and I think that is a beautiful thing.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

September 29, 2020