Kingsley ’21 contributes to contact-tracing initiative for state cabinet

August Kingsley ’21 didn’t have much faith in job prospects heading into the summer before his senior year.

COVID-19 had put a damper on his expectations. Then he received an email from Susan Dunlap, the executive director for public affairs with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS). Most recently, he’s used his skills to create a contact-tracing video for CHFS social media.

Kingsley jumped on the opportunity to work on the video when it was offered.

“Susan emailed me one morning with news from the White House. Kentucky was recommended to make targeted messaging where COVID outbreaks are on the rise,” he said. “Because COVID outbreaks in Kentucky are being seen in colleges and universities—not ours, thankfully—her idea was to have me make a public service announcement encouraging college-age Kentuckians to answer contact tracing calls. I thought this was a great idea, and I was very eager to help.”

In the video, Kingsley speaks at Centre College about a contact-tracing initiative at the state level.

Kingsley, who will graduate in the spring with a major in Politics and a minor in International Studies, said that Centre prepared him well for the job at CHFS.

“My Centre College education has certainly prepared me to think critically, approach problems enthusiastically and, most importantly, handle large workloads,” he said. “Taking politics classes has given me the skills to write fluently and to interpret data—both skills that I utilize everyday with the Cabinet.”

Through that Centre education and now professional experience at the state government level, Kingsley said he feels more prepared than ever for life after graduation.

“I have certainly found my time with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to be preparing me well for my career after Centre,” Kingsley said. “Working with the CHFS has acclimated me to a ‘9-to-5’ work environment, has familiarized me with the inner workings of state government, and, most importantly, has given me a greater insight into the Commonwealth of Kentucky itself.

“This Commonwealth has been through much this past year,” Kingsley continued, “yet it proves time and time again that we are willing to persevere through any struggle. The Cabinet works hard to ensure the health and safety of Kentuckians, and I’m happy to be working for them.”

by Matt Overing

September 24, 2020