Lenny Demoranville adjusts to teaching science courses online

Like other Centre College professors, Lenny Demoranville, associate professor of chemistry, has had to come up with new and innovative ways to connect with his students while teaching two sections of Natural Science I courses online.

“One of the things I decided to do was to drop some of the original class content, without sacrificing the overall message, and shift gears a little bit,” he said. “While we are still tracing some of the story about how we understand the age of the physical universe, I’ve decided to do a little less of that and a little more about current science in the news.

“We already spend some time in class looking at current science, and I’ve enhanced that content,” he continued. “In large part, that’s because it was better for the online delivery mode. Students are going to investigate a science topic of their choice and develop materials to communicate that. We are building some of those skills week-by-week.”

One of the changes he’s made to his class is to focus more on reading and presenting science news. As a first assignment, he had students find graphs and charts related to COVID-19 and discuss what they found helpful about them, ask and answer questions they had about the virus, and/or find myths and misleading charts and graphs and debunk them.

Demoranville has added online forums for both the normal content and the science communication. Through this, students post questions and reactions to the material from a given class session. He said his students are really engaged in the forums and are following interests that don’t normally come up or he doesn’t have time for in class.

“They are answering one another’s questions and having conversations,” he added. “It’s been great and is something I’ve started thinking about how to incorporate into the class when we are back face-to-face.”

Demoranville made the decision for his classes to meet completely asynchronously, with the option for synchronous office hours.

“It’s not my favorite solution, but I had several students that reported their home internet doesn’t allow them to stream video well,” he explained. “For my normal science content, I’ve been using a program called Pear Deck, which is new to me, but allows students to work through PowerPoint presentations that are punctuated by a variety of questions. The intent is that rather than passively read the slides, students will need to engage with the material as they would in class.

“Something I was nervous about with the online switch was the loss of those moments,” he continued. “When I do lecture in class, I often pause, reflect and then talk with a group. A lot of learning happens in those pauses and conversations. I also get the opportunity to tailor the class to the answers they give, which often helps develop critical thinking as they find their first impressions had a logical flaw. Pear Deck enables me to insert some of those moments, even when they are working on their own. While it is more like lecture than I would normally use, students have said they have found it helpful so far.”

Demoranville said it means everything to him to be able to interact with his students online.

“On the first day of every class, when I talk with students about office hours, I share with them that the best part of my day is not grading—it is interacting with them,” he added. “Watching them put the pieces together and build their understanding, helping them break through the road blocks that keep them from learning material, watching them develop as scholars and as people, that’s what makes this job so interesting and exciting. I wouldn’t want to do it without it. So, I’m grateful to the students that have virtually stopped by my office, and look forward to seeing more of them.”

Demoranville said he misses his students, and by going asynchronous, he’s only seen a few of them during office hours. Even with the ones from whom he receives emails, he said it’s not the same.

“It all feels very transactional sometimes,” he continued. “I put stuff on Moodle, they complete the work, I assign the grade, but there isn’t the give-and-take that I normally have in class. I also miss the pre-and-post class conversations. Getting to know my students as people is important, and I don’t get as much of that. I miss just running into former students on campus and chatting about their good news, particularly this time of year when seniors are making decisions about next steps and others are thinking about where to go for summer experiences.”

While also missing his colleagues, Demoranville is grateful for technology and how they’ve been able to use it. The chemists have a very active Slack channel and are able to communicate regularly. He said there have also been other groups that have gotten together for virtual lunches and gatherings, which has helped him.

In the midst of all the changes and challenges that have taken place, Demoranville said he hopes he’s communicated care. During these past few weeks, he’s thought about a professor he had in college who influenced him into the faculty member he is today.

“I’ve sat in a lot of classes, and there aren’t many single class periods that I remember, but one that I do remember was the developmental biology lab with Dr. Shea on the afternoon of 9/11,” he shared. “He walked into lab that day, sat at a lab table and told us we weren’t doing lab. We talked, as people, about the crazy situation we were in. We benefited from his wisdom and his calming presence. I’ve not used much developmental biology—although, I did use my sterile lab technique when I worked in industry—but I hope that I use that lesson of caring for students as people daily. What I hope students remember above all is the way I cared. That’s an idea I always value, but even more in this crazy semester.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 24, 2020

Header image: Lenny Demoranville, associate professor of chemistry, has his home office set up in his dining room. Featured desk items include a water glass (left) etched with the periodic table entry for curium—a favorite element—and was a gift from, and made at Centre, by Alex (Combs) Bredar ’16. A tea mug (right) was a gift from, and made at Centre, by Grace Anne Martin ’15. Both graduates were research students with Demoranville during their time at Centre.