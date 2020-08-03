Marie Dishian ’21 receives Women Leading Kentucky scholarship

Marie Dishian ’21 (St. Charles, Missouri) was awarded Women Leading Kentucky’s City National Bank scholarship for women majoring in finance, banking or economics.

Women Leading Kentucky is a nonprofit organization that provides inclusive, professional environments to recognize and foster education, mentoring and networking. This scholarship is awarded annually to women who maintain high academic standards and display exceptional leadership skills.

“We were impressed with Marie’s academic achievements and leadership she has displayed through her campus activities” said Carol Siler, executive director at Women Leading Kentucky.

Dishian said she applied for the scholarship because she is driven to become a leader in economics as a female.

“Economics is one of the least gender-diversified fields remaining today, and I’m passionate about offering my perspective and insight in the profession,” she added. “Our economy drives social progress and individual propensity for success, and it is crucial to have diversity in the people who manage that system.

“Winning this scholarship has been amazing,” Dishian continued. “The money received is going toward graduate school applications and GRE prep materials, so it has helped me prepare for the next step in my education. It also is encouraging to have been recognized by such an amazing organization, and it has given me more confidence in pursuing my career aspirations.”

Dishian encourages other women at Centre to apply for this scholarship.

“I would not have known about it if it were not for the finance program at Centre, so I’d urge anyone and everyone to apply in the coming years,” she concluded.

by Kerry Steinhofer

August 3, 2020