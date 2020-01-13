Mason earns win No. 400 in “Gold Out” victory over Berry

Centre (13-2, 3-1 SAA), winners of six in a row, shot above 50 percent for the seventh time this season while finishing with a +21 advantage on 3-pointers.
The event was designated as a “Gold Out” game for the Colonels, who, in their continued partnership with UK Healthcare, helped raised money for the Kids Cancer Alliance through merchandise sales.
HIGHLIGHTS
– The long ball was working early on for the Colonels, who grabbed an 18-11 lead after consecutive 3-pointers from Jacob Bates and Drew Wilson.
– Berry claimed the momentum from there, storming back to take a 26-25 advantage with under four to play in the half.
– Perry Ayers capped a late run from Centre to help the home team take a narrow 33-32 edge into the halftime break.
– The Vikings took control early in the second frame, using a 9-3 stretch to force a quick timeout from Mason.
– Bailey Rakes went on a personal 5-0 run to halt Berry’s start and tie the game at 41-41.
– Rakes’ effort proved to be the start of an extended 23-5 run for the Colonels, who grabbed a 59-46 lead with less than nine minutes remaining. Rakes connected on back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the stretch to bring a near packed house of Centre fans to its feet.
– Berry was able to trim the deficit to a two-possession game with under a minute to play, but the Vikings ran out of time as the Colonels converted enough at the free throw line to ice the game.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
– Rakes led the Colonels with 18 points and eight rebounds, the former matching a career high with the latter setting a new one. He shot an efficient 6-for-9 from the field and hit three triples.
– Dawson Crump again led Centre’s bench unit, scoring 16 to go along with a team-high five assists.
– Jacob Bates finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.
– As a team, the Colonels scorched the nets with a 24-for-45 (53%) shooting mark, hitting 11 of 24 from long range.
– Berry held a sizeable 44-24 advantage in points in the paint, but Centre knocked down seven more 3-pointers and eight more freebies.
by Centre College Athletics
January 13, 2020