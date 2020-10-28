New Dean of Students Kendrick Durham

There’s a new Dean at Centre College.

Kendrick Durham was named Dean of Students on Sept. 1, officially assuming the position after Randy Hays, former vice president and dean of student life, concluded his 27 years of service at the College.

Durham has worked in the student life office since 2011, first starting as the director of campus activities. He was appointed as the associate dean of student life in 2019 and now serves as dean and interim vice president.

“I came to Centre on somewhat of a whim,” Durham said. “I was happy in my previous position and was happy where I lived, but I just happened to see the director of campus activities job posted and thought it would be foolish not to apply. The job was a natural progression from what I had been doing, and it was located conveniently to my and my wife’s families. I knew that the position had historically not come open very often, so this was a prime opportunity.

“When I came for my interview, I was really drawn in,” he added.

Durham has progressed in the ranks at Centre as he nears a decade of service at the College. That, he says, has come from his interest to learn.

“I knew that I didn’t want to stay in campus activities for my entire career,” he said. “I had experience with other areas of student life, so when opportunities have presented themselves, I have rarely said no. That willingness to pick up different parts of jobs is what has allowed me to progress in my career here and what has kept me interested. It is often the case in student affairs that one has to move to a different institution in order to move up in position. I have been fortunate to have opportunities and support to progress here.”

Durham and Hays worked for six weeks transitioning Hays’ workload to Durham. During a pandemic, that became even more challenging.

“COVID has been the most challenging part of this position, for sure,” Durham said. “I don’t want to diminish the complexity of the job—it is a lot to take on in any given year—but, I have had the good fortune to have had a supervisor who saw my interest in taking on more of a leadership role, and he set me up over the last few years to not be overwhelmed now that I am here.

“The pace and the amount of communication from different directions have been an adjustment, but the additional complexities brought on by the pandemic have been the most challenging,” he continued. “We have written the playbook in the middle of the game, so to speak, so it has been tough. We have a phenomenal team, though, and I trust them to make the right decisions to keep us moving in the right direction.”

Durham credits Hays for leading him and other staff members at Centre on a path to success.

“​Randy was always supportive of his staff and wanted to help them achieve long-term career goals,” he said. “There is more than enough work to go around, so Randy’s philosophy was to let people be involved in initiatives that weren’t necessarily in one’s wheelhouse, as long as they weren’t overextending themselves. As that applies to me, I have always been more of a generalist, so as projects came about, Randy gave me opportunities to get experience that helped set me up to tackle many of the issues I now deal with daily.”

One large issue that has been Durham’s focus has been the happiness and well-being of Centre students—enter the Happiness Committee.

“The Happiness Committee came from a conversation in senior staff,” he said. “Student Life has been down a few staff members since last year, and we needed help creating positive experiences for students. Ultimately the name was President Moreland’s idea. The committee is made up of staff from a variety of offices on campus as well as some student representatives. They are doing a great job of brainstorming unique and engaging ideas that students have seemed to really appreciate.

“In addition to Happiness Committee events, Student Life has hosted social events two to three nights a week since the second week of school, in addition to random giveaways and drawings, and pop up events, like a roving golf cart with free brownies,” he continued. “There have also been intentional programming efforts surrounding mental health and community building in residence halls.”

When Durham isn’t at Centre, he’s working on renovations at his house in Danville. He and his wife, Jessica, have two boys, Will (12 years old) and Wesley (8).

by Matt Overing

October 28, 2020