New student academic success center at Centre College to be directed by Brian Cusato

While Centre College has devoted significant time and energy to prepare its campus to safely open and operate during a global pandemic, numerous projects unrelated to the coronavirus are underway as well.

Key among them is a new center for student academic success known as the Centre Learning Commons (CLC).

The CLC is already operating virtually, but by December it will occupy much of the main floor of the Grace Doherty Library in Crounse Hall. Renovation is currently under way to reimagine the space in support of the program’s mission to maximize the academic success and personal growth of all Centre students through collaborative relationships among many organizational units across the College.

Centre has tapped Brian Cusato, a longtime College faculty member and administrator, as the inaugural director. Most recently associate vice president for academic affairs and special assistant to the president, he also served as Centre’s interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College as well as associate dean.

At Centre since 2006, Cusato is a professor of psychology and behavioral neuroscience with over 20 years of experience in the classroom. While serving in the director’s role, he will be teaching half-time, maintaining a strong connection to the classroom setting.

In addition to developing new workshops and programs for students, Cusato will be facilitating collaboration and coordination among Centre’s many existing student support structures. These include advising, library services, the Writing Center, the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL), and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, as well as athletics coaches, career mentors, peer tutors, counselors, the many mentors across the Student Life Office, and faculty from across the College’s academic programs.

“Brian Cusato was the natural choice for this important role,” said Centre President Milton Moreland, who began his tenure as the College’s 21st president on July 1. “Besides a keen mind and longtime devotion to student learning, he is well respected across campus by students, faculty and staff alike.”

Ellen Goldey, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College, agrees completely.

“The Centre Learning Commons will be in good hands under Brian’s guidance and leadership,” she said, “and I am confident that he will shape this new venture in a way that achieves even greater student success at Centre College.”

Cusato is excited by the opportunity and is quick to point out the CLC will be a natural extension of Centre’s strong focus on what he describes as a “holistic approach to learning that educates the whole person.”

He adds, “Centre prepares citizen-leaders who are ready to solve a range of complex social problems, and the Centre Learning Commons is focused on eliminating any obstacles to student success.”

The CLC’s physical space will include office suites, tech-savvy spaces for individual and group study, seminar rooms and an information kiosk.

Every design element is geared to implement best practice strategies for providing academic support services to all students, including student populations with specific needs.

Programming and resources will include, but not be limited to, comprehensive and inclusive academic peer tutoring, academic support services like the writing and the proctoring centers, study skills and college preparedness workshops, and peer-mentoring.

Also being planned is an extensive collection of web-based, digital resources, along with summer programming that will focus on discipline-specific skill building in areas like math and writing,

In addition to creating the Centre Learning Commons, the current Crounse Hall renovation will relocate the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) from the basement to the third floor.

The CTL has been the driving force behind helping faculty prepare for remote and hybrid learning settings both this past spring and this fall. The CTL offered numerous workshops over the summer to support development of synchronous, asynchronous and flipped learning environments.

Occupancy of the renovated spaces is scheduled for December, with the hope of opening to students for the January CentreTerm, if the pandemic situation has improved.

by Michael Strysick

September 8, 2020

pictured above: Rendering of renovated space in Doherty Library for the new Centre Learning Commons