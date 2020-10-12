Norton Center to host virtual CULTURE + ARTISTIC PERSPECTIVE event

Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts recently announced its new free monthly CULTURE + series, a mix of live performances and thought-provoking dialogue, hosting its first event in August. The third installment of the virtual series, titled “CULTURE + ARTISTIC PERSPECTIVE,” will be on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

During this event, individuals will explore how different artistic platforms—music, painting, photography and film—are used to form different perspectives and learn what inspires artists to create art from their observations, beliefs and dreams.

There will be a panel discussion featuring hip hop artist Devine Carama; painter, draftsman and H.W. Stodghill, Jr. and Adele H. Stodghill Professor of Art Sheldon Tapley; photography and motion picture artist and Assistant Professor of Art Isabella La Rocca Gonzalez; and contemporary mixed media and found-object artist Brandon Long. The panel will also be moderated by Assistant Professor of Art History Amy Frederick.

Following the 60-minute discussion, the program will roll into its C + ENCORE featuring a virtual gallery talk led by Tapley, sharing works from his exhibition, “Sheldon Tapley: Painter & Draftsman,” currently displayed in the Norton Center lobby.

Registration is required for this free event.

by Centre College News

October 12, 2020