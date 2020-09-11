Norton Center to host virtual CULTURE + ESPORTS event

Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts recently announced its new free monthly CULTURE + series, a mix of live performances and thought-provoking dialogue, hosting its first event in August. The second installment of the series, titled “CULTURE + ESPORTS,” will be on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring five panelists, the 60-minute discussion will explain the difference between gaming and esports, how gamers prepare for tournaments, the financial impact the gaming industry has seen over the past several years and during the pandemic, and why there is such a disparity between gender within esports.

Immediately following the discussion, members of Centre’s esports club will provide a real-time demonstration of a live esports game.

The event will be held virtually via Zoom. Registration is required for this free online event.

Panelists:

Allie Habeeb, a producer at Jam City, an award-winning entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging mobile games that are played by tens of millions of people across the globe. The company’s popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Allie has also been a producer and project coordinator for DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal.

Damian Laymon, an assistant coach for the Boyle County High School football team, track and field team and head coach of the “brand new” esports team. Laymon helped lead the Boyle team win the first-ever Kentucky esports state championship in the winter of 2019.

Grant Lyon ’21, who serves as the current president of the Centre esports club and a member of Centre’s esports team. He is a founding member of Centre’s new Overwatch team.



Anya Hartman ’24, a recently graduated from Lexington, Kentucky’s School for the Creative and Performing Arts where she won art competitions at the district, national, and international levels. She served two years as captain of her co-ed cheer squad, three years in the symphonic orchestra and one year as shotcaller for the Lafayette esports League of Legends team.



John Harney, assistant professor of history, who will also serve as the moderator for the event. His scholarly interests include the history of popular participation in sports in the modern era, representations of history in video games and the wider uses and interpretations of history in popular culture. He is the coach for Centre’s esports team.

Please visit CULTURE + ESPORTS for more information and to register

by Kerry Steinhofer

September 11, 2020