Phi Beta Kappa’s Visiting Scholar Dr. Elizabeth Dunn to give virtual talk, Sept. 24

Centre College’s Phi Beta Kappa’s Visiting Scholars Program will welcome Elizabeth Dunn, professor of geography at Indiana University, Bloomington, as this year’s speaker. Dunn will give a public lecture on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on “The Global Refugee Crisis: Why People are On the Move.” The address will be offered as a live Zoom session with the opportunity for Q and A at the end of the lecture.

Dunn will also be available for class visits, via Zoom, and informal conversations during common hour with students, faculty and staff on Sept. 24-25.

Some of the topics that she has explored include “The Border is Everywhere;” “What War Means for People Who Live through It;” “Refugee Aid;” and “Voluntourism: Help that Actually Helps.”

An anthropologist and geographer, Dunn studies refugees, internally displaced people and asylum seekers. She has conducted research on forced migration for over a decade in the Republic of Georgia, Greece, Germany and the U.S.

Her most recent book, “No Path Home: Humanitarian Camps and the Grief of Displacement” focuses on the long-term effects of humanitarian aid on the people it purports to serve, and argues that humanitarian aid can trap people in perpetual uncertainty. Her current project, “The Last Resort,” looks at how airports, hotels and other infrastructure built for tourist utopias have become a dystopian site of refugee housing.

Dunn’s additional work on migration has appeared in Science, American Ethnologist, Humanity, Ethnos, and other academic journals, and she also has written for wide audiences in such publications as Slate and Boston Review.

If individuals would like to schedule a class visit with Dunn and/or meet with her informally with a student group, email peggy.richey@centre.edu.

by Kerry Steinhofer

August 21, 2020