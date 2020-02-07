[PHOTO GALLERY] Students span the globe during CentreTerm 2020

During CentreTerm 2020, 262 students traveled with a total of 23 Centre College faculty and staff members, teaching 13 courses across 15 locations.

CentreTerm destinations spanned the globe, including Barbados, El Salvador, Fiji, Finland, Germany, Ireland, India, Israel/Palestine, Japan, Merida, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand/Myanmar.

These opportunities allowed students to immerse themselves in a new culture that goes beyond just an academic experience. Students were able to hone their language skills, get a better understanding of the people and cultures they are studying and broaden their appreciation for their location.

See where students studied abroad during the three-week January term here, or view photos across social media by searching #CentreAbroad.

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 7, 2020

This slideshow requires JavaScript.