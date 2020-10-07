Press Distinguished Lecturer Ibram X. Kendi is keynote speaker for Building Bridges and Community Day at Centre College

National Book Award-winning historian Ibram X. Kendi will be the 16th Press Distinguished Lecturer at Centre College on Nov. 4 in a virtual setting that will be available to the campus community beginning at 4 p.m. His lecture will take the form of a conversation with Andrea Abrams, associate vice president for diversity affairs at Centre College, with a question-and-answer opportunity at the end based on questions submitted in advance.

His topic is “How to Be an Antiracist,” the title of his 2019 bestseller, which the New York Times called “the most courageous book to date on the problem of race in the Western mind.”

“Being an antiracist requires persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination,” he says.

His appearance is the keynote event for the third annual Building Bridges and Community Day on Nov. 5. All sessions will be virtual, with a truncated class schedule in the morning to enable maximum participation in the online events and workshops held throughout the afternoon.

The focus of the day will be on antiracism and what Centre College can do.

A professor of history and international studies, Kendi is Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the humanities at Boston University, where he is founding director of the university’s Center for Antiracist Research. He is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic and a CBS News correspondent. Earlier this year, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2019, he won a Guggenheim Fellowship.

His books include Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2016.

Kendi majored in journalism at Florida A&M University, planning to be a sports journalist, and African American studies. He earned a Ph.D. in African American studies at Temple University.

The Press lectureship supports distinguished speakers who have improved our nation’s civic and cultural life. Lexington philanthropist Lucille Caudill Little made a gift to endow the lecture series that honors the Kentucky civic leaders O. Leonard and Lillian H. Press.

by Diane Johnson

October 7, 2020

Kendi photo credit: Stephen Voss