Princeton Review distinguishes Centre among nation’s best 386 colleges

Centre College has been included in 2021 edition of The Princeton Review’s “Best 386 Colleges”— a distinction the College has received for several consecutive years.

Only about 14 percent of the 2,800 four-year colleges and universities in the United States are profiled in the book. The schools are selected based on data collected from administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. Inclusion is also largely determined by those who know the colleges best: their students.

Centre’s study abroad program received high remarks, as it was ranked #6 within the “Most Popular Study Abroad Program” category.

Approximately 85 percent of students study abroad at least once while at Centre. The Review highlighted the College’s “unique” CentreTerm programs, which explore an ever-increasing number of countries. During CentreTerm 2020, students studied in Barbados, El Salvador, Fiji, Finland, Germany, Ireland, India, Israel/Palestine, Japan, Merida, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand/Myanmar. In addition, the College offers nine semester-long residential programs: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, France, Spain, Yucatan, China and Japan.

Study abroad is a component of the Centre Commitment, which guarantees an internship or mentored research experience, study abroad and graduation in four years.

Students who were surveyed recognized the dedication of Centre professors and how “there is no greater support here than from the professors,” who have an “intentionality in getting to know and teach students.” The College’s 10-to-1 student/faculty ratio, along with average class sizes of 18, gives students the opportunity to build meaningful connections with faculty.

The Review also noted that Centre students receive some sort of financial aid. The College puts an emphasis on value and affordability, which is demonstrated through need-based aid and merit scholarship programs.

Centre’s focus on affordable education is among the most generous of any top national college, with 90 percent of incoming first-year students receiving financial aid. Merit-based awards, such as the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs, which offer full-tuition plus and full-ride plus scholarships, allow talented students to receive an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt.

Lastly, the Review noted that Centre has cultivated a student body full of “very studious and mostly friendly” individuals. The community—both on campus and through the alumni network—“is second to none,” and since students run into each other all the time, these “frequent, often accidental, interactions strengthen the community atmosphere of Centre.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

August 20, 2020