Qiaowen Luo '21 donates masks to Kentucky frontline workers.

In the midst of the Covid-19 global pandemic, there has been a plea for individuals who may have protective masks on hand to donate them to their local healthcare providers. Centre College international student and economics & finance and mathematics double major Qiaowen Luo ’21 (Chengdu, China) recently answered the call by donating two large bags of KN95 masks to Kentucky frontline workers.

Luo said her father, who lives in China, mailed the masks to her. Recognizing the need in the healthcare field, she decided “it would be better to donate the masks to the hospital.”

“I just thought that more people could be safe, and those who are more likely to contract the virus could be protected,” she continued. “It makes me feel good to know that I helped them.”

Luo is currently staying with her roommate Claire Smith ’21 in Peewee Valley, Kentucky. As an international student from China, Luo said she was surprised by the pandemic in the U.S.

“I appreciate my friend Claire and her family to have me in their house for the rest of the term,” she added. “They first came up with the idea to donate face masks, and I followed their suggestion. They are very good people, and I got a lot of good influence from them.”

At first, Luo said she was worried about her family in China, and now they are worried about her.

“The biggest impact is that I probably won’t be able to go home for summer break since most international flights were canceled, and my flight is likely to be canceled, as well,” Luo said. “Furthermore, my family, especially my grandma, is worried about me. I tried hard to comfort my grandma and make her less worried.”

Luo says she feels safe with her host family in Kentucky, and she also knows her family in China is safe during this time.

“I want to express my respect and appreciation to all the doctors who risk their own health and life to heal people,” she concluded. “I hope the patients will recover soon, and I hope this pandemic will die off before summer.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 17, 2020