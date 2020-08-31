Randy Hays shares final poem with campus community

After nearly three decades of dedicated service in the Student Life Office, which he has led since 2002, Vice President and Dean of Student Life Randy Hays retires from Centre College on Aug. 31, 2020.

Over the years, it has become a tradition for Hays to send out regular messages in the form of poems, to wish the Centre community safe travels during spring break or happy holidays as students complete their final exams.

Hays shares one last poem with Centre students:

Some of you have asked if one last poem was in store

So here it is – and I hope it does not bore.

Twenty-seven years, and it all comes down to this

Words of wisdom and advice, that I hope you will miss.

As we start this new year and deal with social distance

Find ways to show you care in each and every instance.

Wear your mask pulled up and tight

It’s important for each of us to get this right!

Wash your hands, thoroughly and often

Directives to do that will not soften.

Study hard, and work diligently to manage your time

To not take advantage of all Centre has to offer would be a crime.

Alcohol in moderation, if you are twenty-one

Drink too much too often and your time at Centre could be done.

Be patient with each other, find the time to be kind

Practice civility, and your Ps and Qs you should mind.

In this time of injustice and unrest

Let’s all commit to do our best.

Stand up for what you know is right

Equality, fairness for all – day and night.

Life is short, answer the call

To love fiercely, be a friend to all.

Waste not a moment, time passes fast

Love survives, the rest doesn’t last.

Always in life, do what you love and love what you do

As it’s been for me here at Centre – working with all of you.

Thanks to you all, for all you’ve done

For making these years such happy ones.

Go Centre!

With love and affection,

Randy

“Do all the good you can.

By all the means you can.

In all the ways you can.

In all the places you can.

At all the times you can.

To all the people you can.

As long as you ever can.”

— John Welsey

by Centre College News

August 31, 2020