Randy Hays to Retire After 27 Years at Centre College

After nearly three decades of dedicated service in the Student Life Office, which he has led since 2002, Vice President and Dean of Student Life Randy Hays is set to retire on Aug. 31, 2020.

In a recent message to the campus community announcing the news, Centre President Milton Moreland praised the “high degree of integrity and absolute passion not just for the success of Centre students in general, but the concern for the development and growth of each and every student as a unique individual” that typified the dedication Hays brought to his work on a daily basis.

“Anyone serving in the chief student life role bears a heavy burden, since much of the interaction with students involves responding to poor decisions or crises that come our way,” Moreland added. “I admire Randy’s commitment to look for educational moments that empower our students to learn from these situations.”

Noting the ways in which Hays will be missed, Moreland concluded that “Randy’s quick wit, amazing sense of humor, and sincere friendship will also serve as lasting legacies of his amazing leadership at Centre.”

Looking back over a career he describes as “rewarding beyond measure,” Hays is circumspect as he anticipates retirement, and he’s quick to observe that growth has been the biggest change during his career.

When he arrived in 1993, Centre had 937 students and 35 resident assistants (RAs). Today, enrollment is at roughly 1,400, with 60 RAs. And those additional students live in new residence halls, attend classes in new and renovated buildings, then eat and exercise in new facilities.

But despite all these changes, Hays said that one constant remains.

“The sense of community is Centre’s most important quality,” he said. “This is a place that is warm and welcoming and cares not just about people in the abstract, but about each and every person as an individual.”

Friends and colleagues attribute much of this positive campus ethos to Hays, crediting him with helping set this important campus tone in his role as vice president and dean of student life.

“Randy has always been a great partner in advocating for our staff members,” said Kay Drake, vice president for human resources and administrative services. “In his work with students, he always wanted the situation to be a learning opportunity and for the students to see their particular situation as a ‘bump in the road’.”

Stephanie Fabritius agrees with Drake’s assessment. She served as a senior colleague with Hays for 12 years in her role as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College. She’s now president of the 16-member Associated Colleges of the South (ACS), with which Centre has had a long affiliation since it was formed in 1991.

“I have tremendous respect for Randy and his work, as do his fellow student life professionals from around the ACS,” she quickly offered. “He is thoughtful, efficient, logical, clever, effective, and – yes – humorous.”

Looking back over her time at Centre, she added, “Randy was always game for anything – serious or not – judging a chili cooking contest, serving doughnuts at late-night-breakfast, delving in to serious conversations about strategic planning, or shared projects with academic affairs. His affection and concern for students and his love for Centre College were always apparent in all that he did.”

John Roush, who retired on June 30 after 22 years as Centre president, described Hays as a thoughtful leader dedicated to the holistic development of students, whom he credited for the growth and expansion of the Student Life Office.

“And when the going gets tough,” Roush insisted, “Randy is the person you want at your side. The calm, easy-going approach with which he approached his work on a daily basis, remained steady even under the most challenging situations.”

Hays’ leadership role in higher education administration followed a path that began with a childhood interest he had in becoming a teacher, complete with twists and turns along the way.

His childhood was spent in destinations across the globe due to his father’s career in the Navy, with a final stop in Glasgow, Kentucky, in time for high school. Besides time in numerous states, previous stops also included Scotland and Iceland.

After graduation, Hays attended Berea College, where all students work in some capacity on campus as part of their education. Hays spent his entire four-year undergraduate career work assignment at Berea’s Boone Tavern. The experience led him to earn a degree in business administration and hotel management.

Hays enjoyed his time at Berea so much that he had a hard time leaving. For three years, he served as a special assistant to the president for development, working as a fundraiser with a territory that first encompassed the Midwest, then was expanded to include Oregon and Washington state.

Desiring to continue his career in higher education, Hays left Berea for a graduate program in higher education administration at the University of Kentucky. At the same time, he took a position at Georgetown College as a hall director, eventually being promoted to director of housing.

With a graduate degree and work experience in hand, Hays went on the job market, coming to Centre in 1993 as director of residence life and counseling. Within four years he was promoted to associate dean of student life, and four years after that, with the retirement of Nancy Lackey as vice president for student life, he was appointed to her position in an interim capacity while a national search was conducted for her successor.

The committee decided they had the best candidate in Hays, and he has served in his key leadership role ever since.

Looking back on his time, Hays said it’s the people he’ll miss most, since the friendships have been the most rewarding. He said he won’t miss being in charge, however, and the heavy decisions that were part of his leadership role, including Title IX cases.

But Hays and his husband, Jeff, plan to remain in Danville and look forward to staying in touch with friends and colleagues. When life returns to some sense of normalcy after COVID-19, he hopes to travel and spend time with his parents, who still run a 120-acre farm near Glasgow.

And since he’s taking advantage of a voluntary retirement program Centre recently offered to long-serving employees as part of a larger budgeting strategy in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Hays may eventually return to some type of work after a well-deserved period of rest and relaxation.

But until then, he’ll look back fondly over his 27 years in Danville, with a smile on his face and his heart forever connected to Centre.

“This has all been a labor of love for me, he said, “and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

by Michael Strysick

August 24, 2020