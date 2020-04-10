Remote teaching at Centre College remains deeply personal

Known for its small classes, close student-faculty interaction and highly residential nature, Centre College did not panic when it made the decision to convert to remote learning in the face of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that sent home its nearly 1,400 students.

It simply pivoted.

“The thing that strikes me is how our response reflects the kind of community we are,” said Robyn Cutright, who has been helping lead the transition to online teaching. “We’re a place that helps each other out.”

The Charles T. Hazelrigg Associate Professor of Anthropology, Cutright has served this last year as interim director of the College’s Center for Teaching and Learning, which kicked its efforts into high gear in late February in anticipation of a possible transition.

As a result, when Centre decided on March 15 to send its students home, extend the College’s spring break by one week, from March 16 to 27, and then begin online instruction on March 30, both faculty and staff were much better prepared to think about teaching and working remotely.

“Our faculty’s top priority is our students,” said Cutright, “and it has been sad for faculty to see their careful plans for student learning, especially activities that engaged students in the community or in hands-on research and arts practice, derailed by our move online.”

Even more, added Cutright, “Many faculty have mentioned to me that they felt grief at saying goodbye to their students for the semester, at not being able to enjoy the classroom community that had already been built.”

It was based on this emotional connection, Cutright said, that faculty were so strongly motivated to be creative and thoughtful in finding ways to engage their students, employing a mix of synchronous (virtual face-to-face meetings in real time) and asynchronous (student-paced) teaching strategies.

Many are now using the College’s existing Moodle course management system to share lecture videos, administer tests, host discussion forums or post virtual labs. This last approach involves creating a video of the instructor carrying out the lab, which generates data for the students to then analyze.

“This is making me stretch outside my comfort zone—and that’s a good thing,” said Peggy Richey, Ewing T. Boles Professor of Biology and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.

In the process, this shift is creating new ways to make connections between classroom learning and the wider world.

For her comparative physiology class, Assistant Professor of Biology Amanda Falk is working closely with Dr. Andrew Rowland of the nearby Heartland Veterinary Clinic to develop metabolism-related case studies that students can complete.

As Falk explained, “I will use this in conjunction with published papers on metabolism studies, including papers that examine the types of experiments we were planning to run. The final part of this series will be to have students design an experiment and do background research, turning in introductions and methods in the style of a paper meant to be published in a journal.”

A number of faculty are also considering ways that students can use the lens of a particular course to understand and analyze the coronavirus pandemic itself.

For instance, students in a social justice class will be applying the theoretical perspective they’ve already learned to understand why some communities are more or less vulnerable to economic disruption as a result of the pandemic. Students in a sustainable communities class will shift their final projects to propose ways for communities like Danville to build resilience. And, students in an economic policy course will track the impact of different stimulus packages on the national economy.

That said, the move to remote learning is not without its challenges, and students have been helpful in explaining the difficulties they are facing during a time that is clearly not “business as usual.” A confidential Centre Cares online form has also since been created to seek feedback to help students navigate their altered academic experience.

This has led to additional positive pivots, even within the second week of online learning,

Trying to strike a balance between the typical rigor of the Centre education and this very unique time of challenge and crisis, Ellen Goldey, vice president for academic affairs and Dean of the College, recently encouraged faculty “to give yourself permission to do less.”

Similarly, President John Roush has said that a helpful rule of thumb at this time may be to “dial it back about 25 percent.”

While additional pivots may occur throughout the digital spring term, students and faculty continue to see each other on nearly a daily basis, and in the highly personal, deeply engaging context for which Centre College is known.

Distant though they may be—in some cases separated by time zones 12 hours apart—that’s simply the Centre way.

by Michael Strysick

April 10, 2020